ITV executives have made major changes to the format of flagship daytime telly programme This Morning, in response to a scandal last year.

Twelve months ago, This Morning was rocked by the news that lead presenter Phillip Schofield had been having an affair with a much younger colleague. The relationship, which was described by Schofield himself as “unwise but not illegal” was thought to have been growing over a couple of years, and led to Schofield’s departure and subsequent exile from the world of entertainment.

Now, ITV bosses have made changes to This Morning in the hopes of preventing this from ever happening again. According to the Sun, under 18s will no longer be allowed to work on the daytime TV show, while also introducing a “nepotism ban” to stop staff from simply hiring friends and family members.

The colleague who had been in a relationship with Schofield was at least 30 years younger than him, and executives are keen to establish a safer working environment going forward.

Speaking to the Sun, an insider source said: “ITV doesn’t want anything like the Schofield scandal happening again so they're tightening their policies big-time. They're making it tougher for friends and family members of senior employees to get a job here so that there's no suggestion of nepotism - or anything else.

“One producer's son is working as a runner but is only allowed to do it because he's based in a different department. The rules are now whiter than white about hiring. No more 16 or 17 year olds anymore, either. It's 18 and over.”

The channel’s apprenticeship programme is still running, but the minimum age requirement has already been bumped up to 18; old career sites suggest that work experience was being offered up to people as young as 14 years old.

When I was an up-and-coming journalist, I got my first big break at a community radio station in Bournemouth. I was 14 at the time, but in that week of work experience I was given the chance to write and produce news bulletins, gather news as talking points for shows throughout the week and even went on air myself.

I then went back to the same radio station at 16, then again when I was 18. This work experience gave me such a headstart in the industry, even working for a small communty station - so to have had the opportunity to work at ITV would be incredible for the next generation. And yet, despite the root of the problem being pulled from the ground, this avenue has been sealed off to them.