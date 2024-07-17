Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children missing out on their education is an escalating problem with more than 117,100 children out of education altogether in 2022-23.

This figure was up by nearly a quarter since the previous year and so the new Labour Government’s introduction of a national register of children missing education is very welcome.

Alongside this is the pressing necessity to address the root causes for children not being in school as well as the need to redress what’s causing children to be out of school.

The easy way to do this for those setting policy and public spending priorities in the past was to levy blame upon all the children’s parents. This sloppy and unjust approach failed to expose the fact that a concerning high number of children not attending school, were and are missing school because their SEND provision needs have not been getting properly identified, assessed and met.

In this group are disabled children whose profile and needs are more suited to more specialist provision than the mainstream schools they are attending. These children need placements in Integrated Resource Units or Special Schools.

Whilst it is, of course, every child’s right to attend a mainstream school, substantial research shows that mainstream school is not everyone’s choice and might not be right for every child. Therefore, the need for a diverse school sector prevails as a result.

SEND in nurseries, schools and post-16 education provision has for a large number of years not been at all adequately funded. This has added to the challenges and struggles faced by disabled children and young people. Combined with this is the fact of disabled children and young people having also concerning levels of suspensions of an unofficial, and official, kind.

Advocates are regularly having to appeal for disabled children to remain in school. Teachers call parents to collect them and keep them off school for a ‘rest day’, or asking parents to take their disabled children off the premises during breaks before returning them in time for lessons. Other children are the subject of repeat suspensions. Worrying numbers of these children are suspended due to their impairments.

The disruption to education is huge but it also impacts home life as parents can’t go out to work when their children are at home needing care. Families in these situations feel forced to remove their children themselves from their education provisions, doing so because it’s the last resort for them.

I have spent my career working with young people and it has never been so bad. This all needs fixing urgently.