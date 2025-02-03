What should be done to stop more children been killed by knives?

‘That could have been anyone.'

Those were the words of my 13-year-old son when he heard that another teenage boy had been killed in school and another arrested.

Two lives destroyed in a devastatingly tragic storyline which we have seen played out so many times.

It seems as if there is no way to stop these heart-breaking incidents, to actually get to grips with knife crime in this country.

If our children aren't safe when they go to school then where can we guarantee their safety?

In many cases, young men carry knives because it makes them feel safer. No statistic in the world can change the way they feel but there are ways to make it better.

It starts with listening to them and people who were in similar situations but chose a different path.

None of this is new, there are plenty of people with experience which could be harnessed to educate those in power and authority. It can't work the other way around. It never has and never will.

Policing isn't the answer. It has to come way before that and it has to come from within our communities.

There is some incredible work going on to help young people. Sadly, these charities and leaders doesn't get much attention unless celebrities get involved or another life is lost. Then we look for a quick fix, shake our heads and ask where it all went wrong.

I wanted to reassure my own son, after he'd checked that his own friends at that school were ok, that he was wrong ... that not anyone can be a victim of knife crime. But we also all need our children to be aware of the dangers that face them in a way which their parents rarely had to deal with.

I'd already had numerous conversations with workers in this area who all say that they feel it is getting worse.

Tragedy knocks everyone. It is hard to remember but so important that we believe there are solutions if we work with the true experts, if we invest the funding at grassroot level and we listen to those at the heart of this epidemic.

Til then, we hug our own children that little bit tighter and shed collective tears for another two families who are unlikely to ever recover.