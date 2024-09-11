Lauryn Goodman has spoken out in defence of Dave Grohl. Photo by Getty Images. | getty

Lauryn Goodman has defended Dave Grohl after he revealed he has fathered a child “outside of his marriage”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foo Fighters rock star shocked fans this morning (Wednesday September 11) by announcing he has a new baby daughter - and his wife of more than 20 years is not her mum.

The frontman, aged 55, revealed the news about the latest addition to his family on Instagram. In a statement, he said he plans to be a “loving and supportive parent” to his new daughter. Grohl, who shares three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum, said he loves his family and is doing “everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness”.He added: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grohl has been married to director Blum since 2003 and together they share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Blum has not spoken out publicly on the news, but his eldest daughters Violet and Harper have now reportedly deleted their Instagram accounts.

One person who has shown her support for Grohl is reality TV star Lauryn Goodman. The 33-year-old influencer, who is currently appearing on E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, has two children with footballer Kyle Walker. The TV star shares a four-year-old son Kairo and a one-year-old daughter Kinara with the Manchester City star, age 34. The children were born while Walker was in a relationship with his wife Annie Kilner, with whom he also shares four sons. Praising Grohl’s statement, she wrote: “He's putting all his children first with or without an ultimatum. What a lovely worded statement.” Now, I see where she’s coming from. As my colleague Jamie Jones pointed out, “In the midst of this turmoil he showed his heart is (generally) in the right place saying right from the get go, he plans to be ‘loving and supportive parent’ to the innocent baby caught up in all this.”

It’s at least good to know that Grohl will acknowledge and support his new daughter, regardless of the less-than-perfect circumstances in which she came to exist. As he should. But the way Goodman has defended him just further reveals her pain at her own situation. We know that Goodman has recently said that she has no relationship with Walker, and hinted the same may be true for her little ones.

Dave Grohl has admitted he fathered a child “outside of his marriage”.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, she said: “Currently there is no relationship and everything is dealt with through the lawyers, but yeah.” She went on: “It's really, really difficult because obviously Kairo asks a lot about his dad and he formed that bond with him. So, it's just trying to navigate that I think as best you can, because obviously everyone's situations are different, and everyone has unique circumstances, but as long as I kind of put them first, then I feel as if my consciousness is clear with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as I’ve already said when discussing Goodman’s right to move on from her union with Walker, nobody knows the full truth of what has happened, or what is happening, between the pair - and we need to remember that. But, the way Goodman has written her statement makes it come across as not only supportive of Grohl but also a swipe at Walker.

She seems to be in so much pain about her own situation. I can only imagine her anguish, and it’s more than understandable. Regardless of the rights and wrongs of the whole situation, she is trying to look after two young children and wants the best for them, but she’s having to do it as a single parent. In most situations, people do not want to end up raising children alone, so of course she’s going to be upset that this is the reality of her life.

But, I feel like she needs to do some private healing. I’m watching her on Celebs Go Dating and it’s so difficult to watch. She has ended up getting tearful in almost every date scenario and in every session with the agency dating experts. It’s so sad. At first I thought that Goodman being on Celebs Go Dating was a good thing, but now I’m not so sure. I’m not saying she shouldn’t be able to speak out and tell her truth, of course she should, and I stand by the fact that she deserves love. She just seems to vulnerable and I’m not sure that being on a TV show or commenting on other people’s situations is doing her any good at all.