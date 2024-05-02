Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, voters across England and Wales will be heading to the polls to elect local councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners.

Now these “local” elections may sound slightly unimportant compared to the general election we’re due to have later this year. After all, voting in this won’t affect Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer. Or will it?

Well today’s polls could have a huge impact on all the party leaders, but I’ll come to that later. But first, NationalWorld urges you to use your vote today. If you’re unsure whether there’s an election in your local area, have a look at our map below (there are also several police and crime commissioner elections in Wales). Make sure you take photo ID with you to the polling station - it can be expired as long as the photo is a good likeness.

There are many reasons why you should vote, but the most basic one is, in my opinion, it’s your democratic duty. It’s your biggest chance to have your say on how your area is run - so use it.

NationalWorld says go out and vote. Credit: Kim Mogg

Beyond that, local authorities and mayors take decisions on some of the most important aspects of our lives. The housing crisis is one of the most pressing issues for our country, guess who puts a roof over your head if you’re homeless? It’s your local council.

Who looks after us in social care as we get old? Our local authority. Mayors and local authorities also have a huge say over the transport in our area, helping us get to school or work.

As I’ve toured the country ahead of the elections, one word has come up more than any other when I’ve been out talking to people - potholes. Well guess who fixes them, it’s your local council. So if any of these things affect you, please vote today.

On top of this, with a general election coming later this year - these local and mayoral races will set the tone. If the Conservatives fail to hold onto the mayoralties in the West Midlands or Tees Valley, will the plotters move against Sunak? What if Labour underperforms? The left of the party will be sure to put pressure on Keir Starmer.

Will the Lib Dems hold onto their key councils - having a solid core of councillors hugely helps parties in general election campaigns. And the Greens are targeting taking majority control of Bristol City Council. Could this set the party up to win its second ever MP later this year?

Of course, we also have a Westminster by-election in Blackpool South. I’ll be looking closely at the Reform UK vote there, which could indicate the huge influence the party will have at the general election.

And if you’re feeling apathetic about the options, like many of the people I spoke to in Blackpool, then spoil your ballot. It’s a much better way of registering your discontent than not showing up at the polling station.