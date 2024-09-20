Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Move over Snickers, Marathon is back. Which feels like an opportune moment to take a look back at some of the other unacceptable name changes the UK population has had to endure over the years.

It’s the news chocolate fans from the 80s have been longing for. After what was widely considered as an unacceptable name change to Snickers, Marathon is making a comeback. Unfortunately, the common sense idea is only a temporary one, so if you would like to relive your youth, you’ll need to be quick.

The rebrand only affects stock at one supermarket and will be available until December. Until this short reprieve, Marathon bars have not been seen on store shelves since 1990 when the controversial rebrand caused outrage among loyal fans of the nutty treat.

Snickers, introduced to the US in 1930, was named after the Mars family's favourite horse. Although initially marketed as Marathon in the UK and Ireland, its name was changed to Snickers to align with the global brand.

Snickers have changed their name back to Marathon - but only for a limited time | Mars Wrigley

Steve Waters, Mars Wrigley senior brand manager, said: “We’re excited to bring back the Marathon bar branding for a limited period. It’s a great way to celebrate over 90 years of Mars making chocolate in the UK. We hope fans of Snickers, who remember when it was called Marathon, will enjoy picking it up in store.”

The decision to bring back the old name - even if only for a short time, got me thinking about the other uncalled-for rebrands we’ve had to endure over the years. May I remind you of the family-favourite in my childhood home at least - the Dime Bar - thoughtlessly renamed ‘Daim’ in 2005. I just don’t feel like the iconic advert with Harry Enfield and an armadillo would have had quite the same ring to it with its updated moniker.

Another brutal name change came when the totally tropical taste of Lilt instead became Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit. After 50 years of the instantly recognisable branding, the decision to confuse the nation came in 2023. I’m sorry, but Fanta is orange flavoured (and possibly also fruity too), but definitely not tropical. Tropical is Lilt’s speciality, and that’s that.

And don’t get me started on Opal Fruits - they never were and never shall be Starburst as far as I’m concerned. I will belligerently continue calling them Opal Fruits, much to the confusion of my two children who have no idea what I’m talking about, until I draw my last breath. That’ll show ‘em.

The retro Marathon bars will be available in Morrisons in the run up to Christmas - just in time to get some as stocking fillers for the nostalgic people in your life. Hopefully this temporary change of heart will inspire other companies to give products their proper names back and stop messing about with all this new-fangled nonsense.