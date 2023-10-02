More action is needed to stop surge in knife crime and violence in schools

In a year when 16 young people have been stabbed to death, carrying and using knives is no longer a worrying trend but a nightmare epidemic. Even worse, it is considered by many as an acceptable norm.

More action is needed on knife crime

I have worked with and for many young people drawn into or coerced against their will into crime of various kinds.

I always endeavour to help them make positive decisions to move away from this way of life where the choice has been theirs or, where they have been trapped and devoid of choice, I try to help free them.

What these young people experience is horrific and worse so for those involved in gangs. They live lives where violence and exploitation are the order of the day for them.

Over a number of years the UK has seen an increase in young people - generally not associated in any way with gangs - being more at risk of violence in their ordinary lives. This includes risk of being stabbed while they are going about their ordinary business.

This year alone we have seen 15 young people killed in knife attacks and many more injured.

Whilst some say they carry knives as a deterrent and self protection, in reality research shows it actually increases the risk of either stabbing somebody or being stabbed.

Whilst some say they carry knives as a deterrent and self protection, in reality research shows it actually increases the risk of either stabbing somebody or being stabbed.

The impact of knife crime leaves a terrible legacy for the loved ones left behind, coming to terms with not only the loss of their child but knowing the extreme violence used to extinguish their life. Others struggle with their children being maimed and living with the trauma of this violence and other linked crimes.

From the wreckage there are those who, despite their own personal grief and loss, reach out to raise awareness, in pursuit of justice and to safeguard others. The best examples of this are Stephen Lawrence’s family, the relatives of Ben Kinsella and Chris Cave. Their efforts are much needed at this time with teachers now considering the need to wear stab vests and bodycams to work amid a surge in violence in schools.

Last week, at Bristol Magistrates Court, a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 14 months in a youth detention provision for stabbing maths teacher Jamie Samson. In recent days, a student turned up to a school in Sheffield carrying a weapon and threatening another pupil - forcing the school into lockdown and leaving students traumatised.

The violence is growing. The Government’s £10 million Behaviour Hubs programme, which aims to help behaviour improve at up to 700 schools by partnering them with selected exemplary lead schools and multi-agency trusts, is not enough. At best it is struggling - limited in making a dent in the rising problem and is in fact is too limited in its coverage.