Move over Oasis - the You Bet! reboot is the 2024 comeback I'm most excited to see

If you think the return of Oasis was the big comeback news of 2024, you obviously haven’t heard about the You Bet! reboot coming to ITV.

It might not be the most eagerly-anticipated return announced this year - but am I as excited about the comeback of this gameshow as I am about Liam and Noel? You bet!

The iconic 80s and 90s show is set for a reboot and I honestly cannot wait to hear that back-and-forth again. "You wanna bet?" "You bet!"

Originally hosted by Bruce Forsyth, followed by my personal favourite at the helm - Matthew Kelly - and later Darren Day, ITV have made this now-middle aged former telly addict happy by not only confirming its return - but also by revealing who will host.

However, it's not the casting of Holly Willoughby that really grabs me, although she's a star of course (and shows some serious investment in the production, as she wouldn't have come cheap!). No, it's the presence of Stephen Mulhern that makes me confident this reboot will not be one that falls flat, as so many others have. (Sorry, Dave Spikey, I'm looking at you).

Classic 90s gameshow You Bet! is returning to TV screens with hosting partnership Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby | PA / ITV

The duo already present Dancing On Ice together, so we know the chemistry is good, but Mulhern really won me over with his gameshow skillset hosting another ITV reboot - Catch Phrase. Yes, I know, who could possibly fill the shoes of Roy 'Say what you see - what's Mr Chips doin' Walker? Well, Mulhern does a darn fine job if you ask me. Am I serious? You bet!

As with all these things, there is a hint of nervousness when a reboot is announced, having not been seen on screens since 1997, but ITV have done themselves a huge favour by getting Mulhern and Willoughby involved. They are top-drawer talent, for what was a top-drawer show.

Will the challenges be as rubbish, I mean, as good? Will the hosting be as cheesy, I mean, as professional? We can only wait and see. But will I be tuning in to find out? You bet!

What we know about the You Bet! reboot

The original You Bet! featured a celebrity panel, each of which 'sponsored' a challenge or stunt which the contestant (a member of the public) aimed to complete. Fellow celebs had to bet on whether they would do it or not.

Well, thankfully, it's been confirmed the panel will return in the new series, with more top-class names, including comedian Rob Beckett, Loose Women star Judi Love and singer Olly Murs, as well as the likes of podcaster Rosie Ramsey. Completing the lineup is former football manager and I'm A Celebrity star Harry Redknapp, and England football goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Holly previously confirmed to The Sun she was fronting the reboot as she gushed: "I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen. I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top."

And Stephen added: "I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly. From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."

However, we are yet to find out when the show will will hit our screens. But will I be waiting with baited breath for that announcement? You bet!