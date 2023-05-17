What to Watch is a weekly newsletter written and curated by our TV critic Alex Moreland

NationalWorld’s ‘What to Watch’ email newsletter has been shortlisted for the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023, in the Best Entertainment and Culture category.

The Publisher Newsletter Awards is a new initiative celebrating the best newsletters in the publishing and media industry.

‘What to Watch’ is a weekly newsletter written and curated by NationalWorld’s TV critic Alex Moreland, offering a witty and eclectic take on what TV shows are worth your time - and what to avoid.

Commenting on the nomination, Alex, who also appears regularly on our weekly Screen Babble podcast, said: “I’m really pleased that What to Watch has been nominated for the Best Entertainment & Culture award at the 2023 Publisher Newsletter awards. Obviously it’s an honour just to write the newsletter each week, but this is a thrill in its own way too.

“Since January 2022 we’ve tried to bring readers the best of NationalWorld’s television coverage – from reviews to features to interviews to bad jokes – keeping everyone up to date with all the most interesting conversations around television from the mainstream to the marginal.”

You can sign up to What to Watch for free on our NationalWorld newsletters page.

