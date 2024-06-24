Is an office romance ever a good idea?

As a psychologist and executive coach, I’m acutely aware of the damage that can be caused by workplace relationships, from the challenges they present to those directly involved to their impact on the wider organisation. Are they ever a good idea?

Working full time in the office, you’re likely to spend more time with your colleagues than anyone else in your life. But would you date a colleague? Well, it seems workplace dating might be more common than you might have thought. A recent survey by Forbes showed that over 60% of people have engaged in a workplace liaison.

Office romances seem to have survived the shift to hybrid working and research shows that regular interaction with a person builds preference, regardless of physical location. But what we really want to know is whether it’s worth mixing business with pleasure?

The cons ...

Beyond causing HR headaches, there are a number of other reasons that office romances are not a good idea.

Office politics

Some people view workplace relationships as inappropriate, full stop. Many people report that their romance has negatively impacted how they were treated by their colleagues, particularly after becoming the subject of office gossip. The impact of this can be less than desirable, creating tension and making the environment uncomfortable for the wider team.

Conflict of interests

Many also report being accused of favouritism as a result of their workplace romance. The love spell leads to some questionable decisions, even from the best of us, but it can be a different situation completely when we’re referring to our professional judgement leading to biased decisions. This is particularly true when there is an imbalance in power, where one individual has a more senior position in the organisation than another. I have witnessed many sad tales of an office relationship ending badly and that having a negative impact on opportunities for career development and even promotion.

The break-up

Many people dread bumping into their ex at the local shops, let alone having to see them in the office every day! I’ve heard horror stories of HR interventions, ex-partners airing private details of their relationship to other colleagues and one person who felt so uncomfortable following the break-up that she left a job she really loved.

However, there is nothing straightforward about office romances. For some, there are factors which make all of the above worth the risk:

... and the pros

Opportunities to bond

Working together can create a strong bond and research shows that working together towards a common goal brings people together. Having projects in common can also provide an opportunity to observe how your partner handles challenging situations, providing useful insights for how they may handle similar circumstances in their relationship. Couples who are able to work well together can also contribute to positive morale and strong team dynamics in the workplace. In fact, data suggests that one of the main reasons people succumb to dating their work place crush is due to proximity. Familiarity breeds fondness.

Work-life balance

For those with demanding jobs, dating someone with a similar career can make life a lot easier. A romantic partner who understands the demands of the role can provide better emotional support and reduce overall stress - they understand exactly why you have to postpone date night on Friday and genuinely appreciate just how unhelpful your manager has been lately.

The question of whether office romances are a good idea rarely gets a simple answer. While there are legitimate concerns around professionalism, power dynamics and potential repercussions why should we overlook the pleasures of bonding over work and improved work-life balance?