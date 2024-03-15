The royals have exhausted their time in the limelight for younger generations
There’s always been a stark generational divide when it comes to attitudes toward the royal family. But this has been heightened over recent years, with younger generations’ support for the royal family dropping yearly. A YouGov poll in 2021 showed that 81% of over 65s support the monarchy, whereas only 31% of 18–24-year-olds want to see the monarchy continue. This fell from 46% in 2019.
Of course, they are an integral part of British culture, and I must admit I enjoy the pomp and grandeur of royal weddings and the opulence of coronations, but beyond that are they wholly relevant to us teenagers? Not really. When speaking with fellow Gen Z’ers today, the general consensus was that they’re ‘not really interested’ in what the royals do. In fact, I struggled to find anyone at all who keeps up to date with royal news.
When they do look at the news, they see stories about millions of pounds being spent on coronation ceremonies; a completely different world to the ones they are living in: one filled with student debt, inflation, and the rent crisis. It’s no wonder there is a disillusionment with the royals among younger generations and sometimes accusations of anachronism.
There’s not an utter dislike of the British monarchy among Gen Z, it’s more of an indifference. With the growing ‘celebrity culture’ and teenagers being more invested in actors, singers, or influencers, the royals have been quite forgotten. There’s so much celebrity drama and news circulating all the time, is it surprising young people aren’t reading articles on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending the Community Sport and Recreation Awards? The royals have seemingly exhausted their time in the limelight, particularly for younger generations.
That was until the news of Kate and the notorious ‘photoshopping’ scandal, which has attracted a lot of media attention, with satirical memes being ubiquitous on X at the moment. Many people are even doubting their trust in the royals after this controversy. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the royal family recover from this!
I don’t know about you, but I think things seem different since the Queen died, who genuinely seemed to be a treasure to all generations. After 70 years of being our monarch, and many of us growing up with her, we felt the loss of this stable figurehead who was rarely involved in any scandals unlike many of her family. She was globally respected and beloved. I always think that the brilliant Paddington sketch televised at the Jubilee concert summarised how we all felt about the Queen. Now after she’s passed, things just don’t feel the same for the royal family.
