Humza Yousaf emerged victorious in the SNP leadership contest, but can he unite his party, asks Heather Carrick

Humza Yousaf was announced as the winner of the SNP leadership election. (Credit: Getty Images)

As SNP party members, MSPs and members of the media shuffled into the Murrayfield Stadium hospitality suite, it very much felt like the calm before the storm.

Idle chatter and polite nods and handshakes masked a nervous atmosphere. The SNP were about to choose their new leader - and a new leader for the country.

No-one could be certain how it would go on the day. Many had been sure that the eventual winner and continuity candidate, Humza Yousaf, would take the win, but he faced a tough opponent in finance secretary Kate Forbes, with the pair often clashing on policy throughout the election trail. Ash Regan, the lesser known name in the race, had a small following but failed to gather enough momentum to give her a good chase on her two opponents.

Nerves were high because the SNP found themselves in a position they were not used to. Not only was it the party's first leadership election ballot in almost 20 years, but the solid, secure party has recently started to crumble in the public eye.

From Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation, the SNP jenga tower began toppling. Forbes' campaign started off with controversial comments around same-sex marriage, which could have possibly cost her the kind of support that could have have seen her surpass Yousaf in the final result.

These divisions were evident on other issues too, with Yousaf opposing Forbes and Regan on gender reforms; the new leader supports the controversial bill, while Forbes and Regan both oppose sections. The room knew that the future of the SNP was a stake.

Those waiting to hear the announcement, including the media, were invited to enjoy refreshments - cups of tea and Danish pastries - while journalists reporting on the announcement were provided with a handy 'cheat sheet' to quickly fill in numbers from the ballot results. It couldn't help but feel like an olive branch to the media, to butter reporters up, after the gaffe which saw the SNP essentially admit last week that they had lied to the press about membership numbers.

As the announcement got underway, it launched quickly into the result. Eyebrows raised around the room as it was revealed that Yousaf had won only 48.2% of the first-preference votes. Forbes gained 40.7%, while Regan won 11.1% of the vote, meaning that Yousaf and Forbes were going head-to-head in a second-preference round of voting.

Some had predicted that this could be where Forbes could gain ground on Yousaf. Both Regan and Forbes share similar views on the gender reform bill, with this dominating much of the SNP's agenda since the vote in December, and some experts predicted that Regan supporters would give their second-preference to Forbes as a result.

However, it was announced that Yousaf had gained enough from second-preference votes to pass the 50%+1 threshold and win the contest. But the narrow margin between him and Forbes is only further evidence of the division within the party, as was Regan's less than cheery demeanour when her opponent was announced as winner.

Despite her visible disappointment, Regan told the media that she would accept the results of the election - but whether she will work with Yousaf if invited remains to be seen.

Forbes was warmer in her celebrations. She gave the First Minister-in-waiting a congratulatory hug and later spoke of getting behind him.

He spoke about the need for unity in his victory speech: “We are no longer team Humza, or team Ash, or team Kate, we are one team." The mutual feeling was palpable among the supporters and party members in the room.

The trouble for the SNP is that it no longer holds the monopoly on pro-independence politics in Scotland. Voters, and members, now have the options of the Scottish Green and even former SNP leader Alex Salmond's Alba Party. If the party cannot unite on matters outside of breaking up the union, it risks losing support to these parties.

The new leader also spoke about the historic moment of becoming the first person of colour to hold the role of SNP leader and, likely after tomorrow's vote, First Minister. Yousaf said that his election as leader was a culmination of “journey of the generations from the Punjab to Parliament".

In a touching moment, his parents spoke to the media about their pride in their son achieving such a momentous milestone in his career. His mother, Shaaista, told reporters: “Obviously his faith is very important to him, and his background, but at the end of the day who he is as a politician is what they’re looking at and what they voted for.”