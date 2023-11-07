A speed camera is situated on a Central London road (c.2004)

I'm not a fast driver - let me just start with that. I hate the sight of someone weaving through traffic, unnecessarily putting lives at risk. My sat-nav rarely has to tell me to check my speed as I approach cameras too.

So it was a big surprise to me that I got a speeding ticket recently on a trip to London to visit family. I know, many of us have been here. "But I wasn't even going that fast?!" Yep, I said that too here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But answer me this - have any of you been caught speeding lower than 30mph? (I'll sit here pretending there's silence even if you have...) That's what happened to me driving down a west London road as I took my mum out for what turned out to be an expensive shopping trip - hardly retail therapy though.

I'm all for fast drivers being penalised when they've been reckless on the roads. But does that sum up my behaviour here when I was said to have been doing 24mph on a 20-zone? Hardly, in my opinion at least.

Government statistics from a couple of years back say that around 56% of drivers exceed speed limits on 30mph roads. But I wasn't even going that fast!

According to Roadwise, if you hit a pedestrian: at 40 mph there is a 90 percent chance they will be killed and at 35 mph there is a 50 percent chance they will be killed. At 30 mph there is a 20 percent chance they will be killed, while at 20 mph there is a 2.5 percent chance they will be killed. For the sake of my argument here, we're leaning towards the last statistic. The risk is hardly the same as those who will likely be on my speed awareness course having been caught going a lot faster.

Advertisement

Advertisement