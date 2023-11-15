One rule for us and one rule for them. How about one planet for us and another for our politicians? Not only are they ludicrously out of touch but even the most trusted sayings don't apply in Westminster.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The smiles and shared table have been replaced by bitter animosity. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Never burn your bridges. That is what I was always brought up to believe and, in this industry where everyone knows everyone else, it is certainly sage advice. Funny then that the opposite is true in politics.

Go out with the biggest bang ever, write letters that pretend to be private but are entirely designed to grab headlines and stab your boss in the back as painfully as possible. Twist the knife on your way out.

Many of our elected representatives make their play for the next promotion by doing exactly that and few have done it as eloquently as Suella Braverman. Her pointed comment on the day she was sacked that there would be "more in due course" should have had the Prime Minister more worried that if he was facing Arnie saying 'I'll be back'.

I accept that most of our politicians behave in ways that are far removed from the rest of us in the majority of their actions, but this was a poison pen letter on a new scale. It was so good, you could be forgiven for thinking Suella was resigning in a strop rather than the fact she had been unceremoniously sacked.

Hats off to whoever designed that letter and planned its timing. Apologies for any offence caused to those whose starting point is to believe that politicians do their own dirty work and PR without very expensive advice. A few hours ago, you might have thought she would crash out of the headlines but, no.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal. What a win for Suella. In fact, she had set up the whole thing to become a game of chess she could not lose. If it had been allowed to go ahead, it was her who pushed it through. If it crashed and burned, only she had a plan b which would save the day. Now, Rishi and his new/old pals in cabinet are out-manoeuvred by somebody who doesn't even sit at their table any more.

I'm not sure I have ever previously admired anything Suella Braverman has said or done - although her Mr and Mrs answers on her wedding day are worth a watch. But this was a clever letter, executed perfectly. Suella wins this round and the Tories are left looking weaker than ever.

Worse still, our country suffers another day when nothing positive is achieved and the careers of those in power are blatantly treated as far more important than our lives. Your average family might be looking on in bemusement, the farcical nature of No 10 might be the talking point over dinner but it is not what is top of any of our real-life agendas.