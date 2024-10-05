Why I love parkrun - as the running phenomenon reaches its 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haruki Murakami wrote a book called What I Talk About When I Talk About Running. With me, it would be more of a case of Sometimes When I Talk All I Talk About Is Running.

I love it. I’m that kind of bore that I want to know about people’s pace, their training, their PBs, when they started running. I love the mixture of the outdoors, feeling the elements absorbing the countryside or the coast, and appreciating hills for what they are, as well as the indoors - the statistics, the planning, the preparation.

I would add that I’m not that good. I’m not writing as someone who can knock out an ultramarathon for a laugh at the weekend, or fly along at six-minute mile pace without trying. A few years ago, when younger and - crucially - without small children, I was OK. I was skinnier, stronger, faster and had more stamina. But the glorious thing about running is that I don’t resent the disappearance of those attributes. I genuinely feel grateful whenever I have a chance to put my trainers on and get outdoors.

Tom Morton running in a race in Portsmouth in... well, a while ago | Tom Morton

And that’s why I’m delighted about today’s 20th anniversary of parkrun, in gratitude to a wonderful phenomenon. I have been stuck on 50 parkruns for ages now, rarely getting the chance to go out. But those I’ve been to, almost without fail, have been greatly enjoyable - a 9am mix of competition and camaraderie that goes a long way to set you up for a good weekend. And it really doesn’t matter how fast or athletic you are - the very fact that you’ve bothered to turn up makes you part of the club, whether a sprinter or a walker. And that’s the crucial thing.

I’m no parkrun mega tourist - most I’ve done have been in or around Portsmouth, with occasional ventures out, such as to the original course in Bushy Park in south-west London. But wherever you go, you will find smiling faces. People who have turned up just for the desire to exercise, but to do it in a group, and who consequently are there to make sure it can be as enjoyable as it can be. The pledge to keep the events free is also admirable, and anyone who’s ever owned a parkrun barcode must surely see a surge of pride when they see how parkrun has spread not just across the UK but across the world. Whether you join people for coffee and cake afterwards, or simply walk or drive home, there’s deep satisfaction in having “done” your exercise for the day by 9.30am or thereabouts.

For what it’s worth, my favourite parkrun is at Staunton Country Park in Havant - a very friendly event, and a course which undulates nicely through woodland. The nearby Queen Elizabeth Country Park course up in the hills of the South Downs is great too, albeit with slopes that can terrify you if you are not expecting it. And for fellow stataholics, I can claim a PB of 19:42 (somehow done on that undulating run in Havant, but many years ago) but the most recent run was 23:12 on a flat course at Lakeside in Portsmouth.

And that Murakami book? It’s very good, by the way. Although I would say that. It’s about running.