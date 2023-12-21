Screen Babble Episode 57: The Best TV of 2023 including The Last Of Us, Succession and Ted Lasso
As the end of 2023 draws ever closer, the Screen Babble team return with some of their highlights from a standout year of television
It was an episode that could have been two hours long given the wealth of television highlights in 2023, but the ever-able Screen Babble team of Kelly, Steven and Benjii have managed to distil their favourite shows of the year down to a neat, trim length of time for your morning commute to or from work.
Some of this year’s highlights discussed include the final seasons of “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” while an early contender from January for TV show of the year, “The Last of Us” also gets a nod from our team as does the most recent season of “Loki.”
But what was it about these television shows in particular that caught the attention of our intrepid trio, and more importantly than that - where can you watch these shows if the Christmas television options for you and your family aren’t cutting the festive mustard this time of year?
How to watch this week's discussed shows
