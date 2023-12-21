As the end of 2023 draws ever closer, the Screen Babble team return with some of their highlights from a standout year of television

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was an episode that could have been two hours long given the wealth of television highlights in 2023, but the ever-able Screen Babble team of Kelly, Steven and Benjii have managed to distil their favourite shows of the year down to a neat, trim length of time for your morning commute to or from work.

Some of this year’s highlights discussed include the final seasons of “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” while an early contender from January for TV show of the year, “The Last of Us” also gets a nod from our team as does the most recent season of “Loki.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what was it about these television shows in particular that caught the attention of our intrepid trio, and more importantly than that - where can you watch these shows if the Christmas television options for you and your family aren’t cutting the festive mustard this time of year?

Loading....

How to watch this week’s discussed shows

Succession is available on NOW TV

The Bear is available on Disney+

The Last of Us is available on NOW TV

A Small Light is available on Disney+

Loki is available on Disney+

Ted Lasso is available on AppleTV+

How to follow Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group.

If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw

We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.