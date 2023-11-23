Episode 53 of NationalWorld’s Screen Babble podcast in an eclectic look this week at I’m A Celebrity, Squid Games, The Dirty Dozen and Forged in Fire.

Screen Babble returns after celebrating its first birthday last week, and as ever Kelly Crichton is assisted by NationalWorld’s resident TV critic Steven Ross and “treasure trove of useless knowledge” Benjamin Jackson. On this week's show…

Steven takes us back to the future with a revisit of Netflix’s incredibly popular K-Thriller, “Squid Game” as the reality contest spin-off begins on Netflix this week. Steven also discusses revisiting the work of Robert Aldrich’s 1967 wartime classic, “The Dirty Dozen.” Benjii meanwhile takes a look at the latest season of “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here” and Nigel Farage’s current exploits in the first week - and something called “Forged In Fire” on the History Channel he fell down a rabbit warren discovering.

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Screen Babble: how to follow the show

