Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NationalWorld’s Screen Babble podcast returns for another week of preview and review regarding the world of television and film, with this week’s show helmed by Benjamin Jackson alongside fellow NationalWorld TV and Film critic Steven Ross - and a cameo from Craig partway through!

On this week’s show, Benjii deep dives into the upcoming Sky Max television series “Ted,” the prequel to Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 film starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. Will the television series appeal to a broader audience, or is it another series for longtime fans of “Family Guy” and the few of us who enjoyed “A Million Ways To Die In The West”?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven takes us back to the future this week, as he looks back at the 2022 Prime Video series “Reacher.” Does it have the same pull as the Tom Cruise films of the same name, and is it worth going back to reinvestigate the series on the streaming platform?

Plus there are discussions around what we’ve watched this week, including two Oscar nominees, Jodie Foster back on the small screen, “The X-Files” and the works of an Italian horror movie maestro.

How to watch this week’s shows

How to follow Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.