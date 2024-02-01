Screen Babble Episode 63: Ted, Reacher, The Favourite, The Holdovers and Dario Argento
The latest episode of Screen Babble has arrived on all good podcasting services, with the team talking Ted TV series, Reacher on Prime Video and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
NationalWorld’s Screen Babble podcast returns for another week of preview and review regarding the world of television and film, with this week’s show helmed by Benjamin Jackson alongside fellow NationalWorld TV and Film critic Steven Ross - and a cameo from Craig partway through!
On this week’s show, Benjii deep dives into the upcoming Sky Max television series “Ted,” the prequel to Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 film starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. Will the television series appeal to a broader audience, or is it another series for longtime fans of “Family Guy” and the few of us who enjoyed “A Million Ways To Die In The West”?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steven takes us back to the future this week, as he looks back at the 2022 Prime Video series “Reacher.” Does it have the same pull as the Tom Cruise films of the same name, and is it worth going back to reinvestigate the series on the streaming platform?
Plus there are discussions around what we’ve watched this week, including two Oscar nominees, Jodie Foster back on the small screen, “The X-Files” and the works of an Italian horror movie maestro.
How to watch this week’s shows
- “Ted” is available on Sky Max and NOW TV from February 9 2024
- “Reacher” is available to stream on Prime Video
- “The Holdovers” is out now in cinemas
- “Suspiria” is available to stream on Prime Video and Shudder
- “Dario Argento Panico” is out on Shudder on February 2 2024
- “The X-Files” is currently available to stream on Disney+
- “True Detective: Night Country” is currently streaming on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV
How to follow Screen Babble
Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!
You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.
Do you have a TV question you’d like the Screen Babble team to answer on a future episode or a recommendation of your own? Send it to [email protected] or [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.