Screen Babble Episode 58: Waterloo Road, Cheers and our Christmas viewing habits

Screen Babble returns with the first episode of 2024, and a catch-up over what the hosts watched over Christmas and New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the 'deep dive' Steven has been watching the new series of “Waterloo Road” which, whilst not his usual cup of tea, he is enjoying very much.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjii takes us 'back to the future' with a review of “Cheers,” one of the original big hitters of sitcoms, spawner of spin-offs and achiever of one of the biggest TV viewing audiences ever in the US.

A Happy New Year to all our listeners!

How to watch this week’s shows

Ghosts is available on BBC iPlayer

Waterloo Road screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Cheers is available on Paramount+

Miracle on 34th Street is available to stream or rent through all leading digital services

Saltburn is available on Prime Video

How to follow Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.

Advertisement

Advertisement