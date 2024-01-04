Screen Babble Episode 58: Waterloo Road, Cheers and our Christmas viewing habits
Screen Babble returns with the first episode of 2024, and a catch-up over what the hosts watched over Christmas and New Year.
and live on Freeview channel 276
We're back for the first show of 2024. We've been watching lots of random TV over Christmas from traditional classic films to modern Christmas wannabes - to mixed reception. Steven tells us about “Ghosts” which has just finished, Kelly watched “Fiddler on the Roof“ amongst other things and Benji brings us up to speed on the controversial “Saltburn.”
On the 'deep dive' Steven has been watching the new series of “Waterloo Road” which, whilst not his usual cup of tea, he is enjoying very much.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Benjii takes us 'back to the future' with a review of “Cheers,” one of the original big hitters of sitcoms, spawner of spin-offs and achiever of one of the biggest TV viewing audiences ever in the US.
A Happy New Year to all our listeners!
How to watch this week’s shows
- Ghosts is available on BBC iPlayer
- Waterloo Road screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
- Cheers is available on Paramount+
- Miracle on 34th Street is available to stream or rent through all leading digital services
- Saltburn is available on Prime Video
How to follow Screen Babble
Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!
You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.
You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross, @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do you have a TV question you’d like the Screen Babble team to answer on a future episode or a recommendation of your own? Send it to [email protected] or [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.