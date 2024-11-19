1.2m vehicle breakdowns expected as weather turns

Flat batteries account for over 440,000 winter breakdowns – 35 per cent of all call outs

As winter fast approaches, analysis by breakdown provider Green Flag, reveals that over 1.2 million breakdowns are expected on Britain's roads between November 2024 and January 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As wintery weather conditions take hold, the equivalent of more than nine breakdowns are expected to occur every minute.

The top reason for a winter breakdown is a flat battery, which accounts for over 440,000 (35 per cent) of call outs in winter. Most car batteries last four to five years, so if a battery is getting on, it’s worth getting your battery checked before temperatures drop. Call outs for flat batteries increase 60 per cent over the colder winter months, compared to May, June and July, which see the lowest number of call outs related to flat batteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freezing temperatures and age reduce a car battery’s performance and ability to hold charge. It also takes a lot more battery power to start a cold engine, which is why a battery that seemed fine over the warmer summer can quickly discharge or go flat when temperatures start to drop in winter. Weekly call outs tend to peak on a Monday as cars parked up over the weekend lose charge and fail to start.

Over 1.2 million vehicle breakdowns are expected over the months of November, December and January, equivalent to more than nine breakdowns every minute

Katie Lomas, Managing Director at Green Flag, says: "Winter puts all sorts of strain on our cars and the last thing you need on a cold frosty morning is a car that won’t start. A battery that was working fine over the summer can quickly start causing problems when the temperature starts dropping. It is a good idea to get your battery checked and possibly replaced, particularly if it’s over four years old.”

Ahead of winter kicking in, Green Flag is issuing battery maintenance tips to help keep drivers on the move this winter:

Battery age

If your battery is older than four or five years old, it could be nearing the end of its life, so you might want to consider getting it checked. Most battery checks also check the starting and charging system, which are both critical for the battery.

Look for, and clean off corrosion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your battery is accessible, turn off the car and check the battery clamps and cables for corrosion. Corrosion restricts the flow of current and makes your battery work harder than it needs to, so clean it off using a wire brush, or ask a mechanic for help.

Limit the use of accessories that strain the battery

When you hop into a freezing car in the winter, it can be tempting to turn up the heat, warm the seats, and plug in phone charger. However, these are power hungry, so if your battery is weak, let your alternator charge up the battery for a bit before you add the strain of accessories.

Trickle chargers

Consider getting a trickle charger if you don’t drive regularly or only drive short distances as this depletes the battery. Trickle chargers prevent car batteries from losing enough charge to stop them working.

Switch off and un-plug

It is good practice to turn off all electrical loads such as lights, wipers, music, etc when you turn off the engine. Some sat navs, phone chargers and entertainment systems can drain the battery if left connected. Anything that is left switched on or plugged in will pull power from the battery the next time you try to turn on the engine on. If your battery is weak this could cause problems.

Parking

If it’s very cold park in a garage, if possible, where it is warmer.