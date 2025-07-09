2 in 5 cat and dog owners want future tech to help translate barks and meows

In the future, pet owners expect products to be more sustainable, personalised and health-related.

A new survey of 2,000 UK cat and dog owners revealed the technological advancements they’re hoping to see for their pets in the future, including smart watches (20 per cent) and automated teeth brushing devices (26 per cent).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devices that automatically pick up poo (34 per cent), AI animals to be a ‘friend’ to their pet (13 per cent) and anxiety and emotional support solutions (29 per cent) also emerged as popular inventions pet owners wish for their four-legged friends. Others want to see pet beds which change temperature based on how the cats and dogs feel (26 per cent), smart home appliances controlled by barks and meows (14 per cent) and public transport purely for pets and owners (13 per cent).

If owners could ask their cat or dog about one thing, the majority (20 per cent) would opt to know about their physical health, while 17 per cent want to be told how happy - or unhappy - they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research, commissioned by Pet Drugs Online to celebrate its 20th anniversary, also found 29 per cent would like to see the invention of paw recognition doors!

Four in 10 cat and dog owners want future tech to help translate barks and meows

Sarah Page-Jones, Head of Veterinary Compliance at Pet Drugs Online, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of veterinary medication online and animal care products, said: “This research paints an exciting picture of the future of pet care. We've come a long way already, with tech inventions such as automatic feeders, cameras and DNA testing kits, but there are still so many opportunities.

“With the busy lives pet owners now lead, cameras are great to keep an eye on what pets are up to, but we’re surely not far off seeing AI pet-sitters! It’s clear pet owners are eager for even more innovation, especially when it comes to the health of their pets and everyday convenience, which mirrors the trends we’ve seen, of owners purchasing more tailored food and supplements aimed at specific conditions.

“We know that the focuses we have on human health always trickle down to the priorities pet owners have for their companions – seen through food and nutritional demand over the past decade. Looking ahead, pet’s mental health will likely become more important to owners, as it has for humans in recent years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on what’s changed since the online retailer launched, 76 per cent of pet parents believe the standard of pet care products has improved in the past two decades, and a further 74 per cent think the availability of expert-backed information for owners has increased. Over half (59 per cent) also believe pets are generally living longer lives now compared to 20 years ago.

In the future, owners expect products to be more sustainable (29 per cent), personalised (27 per cent) and health-related (30 per cent).

Pet parents have already been making savvier nutritional choices, tailored to the individual needs of their pets, with joint and muscle (30 per cent), general multivitamins (24 per cent) and stress and anxiety-reducing supplements (18 per cent) being the most popular supplements for owners to purchase.

Trent Webb, Product Sales Data Expert at Pet Drugs Online adds: “Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen an increased trend of humanisation of pet care, particularly in the nutrition, dietary and health products that pet parents are purchasing. Dog parents’ approaches to purchasing pet supplements have evolved over the past ten years; while purchasing general multivitamins has decreased by 6 per cent, sales of specific Nutritional Support supplements have increased by 231 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One dog supplement that has stayed in consistent demand is Joint & Muscle. Category sales increased to 2 per cent in 2021 after rising by 35 per cent after 2020 but quickly returned to normal levels in recent years – it seems dogs have and will always have bad knees!

“However, for cat parents, multivitamins prove the most popular of all supplements at 21 per cent, but sales have reduced by 53 per cent over the past decade. While demand for Gastrointestinal & Digestion supplements has seen ebbs and flows: rising by 36 per cent in 2024, only to fall by 51 per cent in 2025, supplements to help felines reduce their Stress & Anxiety are in the highest demand, rising by 1,703 per cent in five years.”

Over the past 20 years, there has also been a major shift from standard kibble to premium, organic, raw and speciality diets (such as grain-free, vegan, hypoallergenic).

According to Trent Webb, “Pet parents want variety, and we’ve seen them purchasing from 283 per cent more food brands than they did ten years ago!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in human health, stress is a hot topic both for people and their pets.

“Stress-reducing supplements remain the go-to for pet owners, but specific foods dedicated to supporting our four-legged friends are gaining ground” according to Trent Webb, “we’ve seen that owners who purchased Stress Relief Diffusers between 2020 and 2023, are repurchasing refills, indicating that they really see the benefits of calming scents and products that are designed to reduce stress in the home.”

In general, 69 per cent of pet parents feel optimistic about the future of pet care.

Sarah Page-Jones concluded: “Pets are so much more than furry companions. They are members of the family whom we prioritise and care for as much as we would any other relative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for pet care, hopefully helping both pets and owners to spend more time together, understand one another and improve all areas of health and wellbeing.”

*Research of 2,000 UK pet owners commissioned by Pet Drugs online and conducted by OnePoll, 2025.