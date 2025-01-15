35% of Brits have already given up their New Year's Resolutions

New Year Resolutions

As we advance through January, 35% of Brits admit to already giving up their new year's resolutions. Belfast, Manchester and Bristol top the list for the amount of people in each area that have stopped their 2025 challenge early.

With the hustle of busy schedules, work commitments, families and social activities, keeping track of resolutions is tough. New research from greetings card marketplace thortful, found that more than half of Brits (53%) give up within the first three months.

Rather than setting big expectations and goals for the year, 32% want to “improve their existing qualities rather than set an unrealistic challenge” and 16% “feel like there’s social pressure to change in the new year, but they don’t have to.”

To help Brits work on their current attributes, thortful has found out why people are sticking to a resolution. They’ve then worked with Dr Fox Online Pharmacy health expert Dr Deborah Lee, to pinpoint key areas of self-improvement.

Which cities have already given up on their New Year's Resolutions?

63% of people in Belfast stopped their new years goals, followed by Mancunians (50%) and people in Bristol (47%). Southampton, Newcastle and Edinburgh are staying strong, with just 25%, 26% and 26% giving up respectively.

1. Belfast – 63%

3. Bristol – 47%

4. Cardiff – 44%

5. Glasgow – 39%

6. Liverpool – 39%

7. Norwich – 35%

8. Nottingham – 35%

9. Sheffield – 35%

10. Leeds – 32%

11. London – 32%

12. Birmingham – 28%

13. Edinburgh – 26%

14. Newcastle – 26%

15. Southampton – 25%

What are the main reasons Brits can’t stick to a new year’s resolution?

- Lack of Discipline – 43%

- Too busy to consider them – 21%

- Mental or physical barriers – 19%

- A change of circumstance (new job, having a child etc.) – 13%

- Lack of money – 14%

A lack of discipline leads the pack, with almost half (43%) saying it’s the biggest reason they can’t stick to a new year’s resolution. In fact, 13% of Brits claim they only last a week. Being too busy (21%) and mental or physical barriers (19%) follow. Rather than trying something new, Dr Deborah Lee recommends the following:

1. Changing Your Mentality – So many people fail or give up on new year’s resolutions because wild, unrealistic predictions and promises are made, and they simply can’t be achieved. Then, we feel guilt and shame if we fail. The truth is that for any new thing to stick, it has to become a habit, and it can take up to 284 days to create a habit! So, if you already have habits, this can be something in health, fitness, travel, your finances, wellbeing, whichever your niche is, and start to improve different elements of what you already know. That way it’s easier to adjust, and doesn’t feel like an inconvenience or a new task.

2. Finances – According to thortful’s data, 32% of Brits would opt for a new year’s resolution that revolves around finances – particularly on saving. It’s important to remember that January is often a time for financial recovery, after an expensive consumer-driven season and Christmas festivities. Take small steps in saving, and don’t put pressure on yourself to have a high-saving start. From spending less in supermarkets via meal planning, to trying no-spend weekends with walks, movies and music or checking your tax code and savings accounts to see if you’re overpaying tax or can find a higher-earning interest rate, there are many small steps that can be taken to ease your way into savings habits.

3. Health Goals – Health and wellbeing is the most popular resolution choice in the UK, with 62% of Brits picking this theme as their most-desired resolution. January is a fantastic month to reset and start ticking off some early goals, so set them smaller to feel a sense of achievement. In terms of exercise, work on what you like to do – it can be walking, running, swimming, weights, a certain sport or game. Try to reach an achievement for your favourite fitness routine, for example if you run, can you finish in a quicker time, if you like walks, can you increase the distance each time? Remember, you’re only ever five workouts away from feeling fantastic! Similarly with food, introduce healthier food on a daily basis, extra veg in meals, swapping snacks for fruit, limit processed food, but don’t be afraid to have a treat – the balance will keep you motivated.

4. Being Kind and Realistic - How often do we say we are going to slow down and relax more? But it never happens. This is because life is full-pelt, and we often can't get off the work-life merry-go-round. It's not often feasible to sign up for expensive massage and aromatherapy sessions. But there is plenty we can do at home, inexpensively and at times that suit us, that will have a similar result. Why not try a hot bath every night? Or cold showers in the morning? Read in bed before you sleep, turn off your mobile phone for set periods of the day, watch more comedy programs to lower stress, and be kind to others to feel good about yourself.

5. Celebrate EVERY Win – January is a tough month, adapting back to work life, the social expectations of achieving, dealing with the cold winter – so celebrate every single win. Try journalling – the simple act of putting your thoughts on paper has shown to lower anxiety, blood pressure and improve self-care. Make a note of anything you’re happy with, from a small savings win, to fitness goals, not spending any money at the weekend, making a great recipe – anything at all that brings you joy and satisfaction. Then you can look back and see how much you’ve achieved!