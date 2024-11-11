5 tips to help recover from liposuction

Liposuction continues to be one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures, in the UK with nearly 2,500 procedures performed in 2023 - marking a steady rise in demand following the pandemic.

According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), liposuction is primarily aimed at body contouring, particularly for individuals near their ideal weight who face challenges with stubborn fat deposits that do not respond to diet and exercise.

Dr. Manish Sinha, a leading UK plastic surgeon, commented: “Liposuction can be transformative, but achieving the best results requires realistic expectations and a commitment to recovery. The success of liposuction depends on factors like the surgeon’s expertise, the chosen technique, and, crucially, the patient’s dedication to post-op care.

“Most patients report high satisfaction; however, certain rare complications emphasise the importance of working with a qualified professional. If you’re considering liposuction, it’s essential to discuss your goals with a certified surgeon who can provide guidance tailored to your needs—not just through the procedure but all the way to full recovery.”

Here Dr Sinha provides his expert overview of the recovery process, covering essential steps and avoidable mistakes for a smooth healing journey.

The first 24 hours after surgery

The first 24 hours following liposuction are crucial for setting a foundation for successful recovery. Most patients experience swelling, bruising, and discomfort, but early mobilisation is beneficial. Gentle movement a few hours post-surgery can help prevent complications such as blood clots, which can occur with prolonged immobility. NHS guidelines recommend that patients arrange for a responsible person to stay with them after surgery, particularly if general anesthesia is used, as it may impair coordination and judgment for up to 24 hours.

Depending on the extent of the surgery, some patients may have to stay overnight at a clinic for monitoring, but most can go home with post-operative instructions. Minding this initial period with care and attention can establish a smoother, quicker recovery process.

Importance of Compression Garments

Compression garments are vital during recovery, as they help reduce swelling, minimise bruising, and support the skin as it adapts to new contours. Wearing compression garments consistently for at least six weeks plays a crucial role in skin retraction and achieving smooth, even results, particularly on areas like the abdomen and thighs. BAAPS and NHS guidelines both highlight the importance of compression garments, as they aid healing and help prevent loose or uneven skin by keeping swelling under control and supporting contouring.

Balancing Activity and Rest

While light activities such as walking are encouraged shortly after surgery to promote circulation, strenuous activities should be avoided for approximately 10 to 12 weeks. Easing into physical activity carefully is important, as gentle movement can reduce the risk of complications, while high-impact activities, heavy lifting, or anything placing excessive pressure on the treated areas should be avoided. Patients who gradually reintroduce routine activities, following medical guidance, generally report fewer complications and a smoother recovery overall.

Managing Pain and Monitoring for Complications

Pain management is an essential part of recovery. Mild discomfort is common, but this can typically be managed with prescribed pain relief. However, severe or prolonged pain, excessive swelling, or unusual symptoms such as redness, fever, or localised warmth may signal complications like infection or seroma (fluid build-up). Monitoring symptoms closely and seeking advice if something unusual arises is highly advisable.

Patience is Key in Aiding a Smooth Long-Term Recovery

It’s normal for swelling to persist for several months after liposuction, with final results often becoming visible around the six-month mark. Scarring is usually minimal but may take 12 to 18 months to fade completely. Silicone-based scar treatments can help reduce scar visibility over time.Compression garments, a steady intake of water, and good skin hydration aid in the healing process. Maintaining a stable weight is essential; weight fluctuations can affect results, as remaining fat cells in the body can expand with weight gain, potentially diminishing the achieved contour. Long-term results tend to be more consistent in patients who follow a healthy lifestyle post-surgery.