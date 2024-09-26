57% of young adults fall in love with their friends, survey reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an era dominated by technology, with an average of 395 million users signed up to dating apps around the world1, more people are turning to dating apps to meet their partners. But does this mean you’ll meet Mr. or Mrs. Right? Or are more traditional ways of meeting still the most popular ways for a long-term relationship?

New research by greetings card marketplace thortful surveyed people across the UK to uncover the most common ways they met their partners, their beliefs about what keeps their relationships healthy, and their views on technology and dating.

Where the romance began

The data shows that 53% of Brits met their partners in person— either at school, university, work, or social events.

Almost three in five (57%) respondents aged between 18 and 25 said that they met their partners as friends and then progressed into a romantic relationship.

Dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, Grindr, and Bumble have become increasingly popular, especially since the pandemic. Match Group, the owner of several popular dating apps, saw its revenue spike to $3.36M last year2. However, survey data shows that only 11% of Brits have successfully met their partner through online platforms.

In fact, dating apps are particularly popular among those aged 45-54. Despite the spike in their popularity, traditional ways of meeting partners seem to be the most common in the UK. See the full list of results below:

Relationship longevity

In addition to quizzing how Brits experienced their 'meet-cute,' thortful also asked them to share what they believe makes their relationships strong and healthy. The majority (60%) of respondents in the UK cited trust and honesty as the key factors for a healthy relationship.

For most people in the UK, sharing similar values, open communication (44%), and mutual respect (43%) are considered the main principles for maintaining long and healthy relationships.

Younger respondents aged 18 to 24 placed more emphasis on physical attraction, with 43% considering it vital for a long-lasting relationship, which is the highest percentage among all age groups.

Which of the following factors do you believe contributed most to the longevity of your relationship?

Even though utilising technology for online dating may not be as popular, respondents have claimed that technology has benefited their relationships.

Among respondents aged 18 to 24, 57% stated that social networking platforms like iMessage, Instagram, and WhatsApp are essential for maintaining long-distance relationships. Additionally, nearly 60% said technology allows them to bond over shared interests, such as playing Xbox and PlayStation games, joining streaming watch parties, and engaging in other online activities.

To help Brits with their relationships, thortful has worked closely with relationship expert Mairead Doyle, who has shared three essential pieces of advice for couples.

Never Stop Learning About Each Other - People and relationships change. Make it a point to regularly discover new things about your partner through deep conversations, trying new activities together, or travelling. Create Rituals - Establish small rituals that are special to the two of you. Simple, romantic gestures—like a weekly date night or a daily morning routine—can help maintain intimacy and connection. Embrace Imperfections - Understand that no relationship is perfect. The key is not to avoid problems but to learn how to navigate them together. Laugh at each other’s quirks, forgive quickly, and always choose love, even when it’s challenging.