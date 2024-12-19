5th International Conference on Neuroscience and Psychiatry

Building on the success of the previous four editions, we are excited to invite you to the “5th International Conference on Neuroscience and Psychiatry,” taking place on November 26-27, 2025, in Paris, France. The conference will focus on the theme “Modern Revolution for the Future of Neuroscience and Psychiatry.”

Join over 100 neuroscience and psychiatry experts at this exclusive event to foster meaningful collaborations and explore how cutting-edge technological and mechanistic advances in neuroscience and psychiatry can be translated into clinical practice.

Our goal is to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Neuroscience and Psychiatry to exchange and share meaningful experiences of various treatment procedures for mental health, neurological disorders and stroke.

Neuroscience 2025 is Going Hybrid! This Conference will be a hybrid event (there will be both an in-person conference and a virtual conference). Making the congress more accessible helps us to achieve our mission to elaborate and advance the Neuroscience and Psychiatry, and to expand the contribution to the Neuroscience and Psychiatry community by reaching a much larger audience all over the region.

We strongly believe that Neuroscience 2025 will be a huge success and exceed our expectations extremely.

