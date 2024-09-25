65% of retirees plan to create memorable experiences with loved ones during their retirement travels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whilst summer may have ended for many, for retirees their adventure has just begun.

In a survey of over 2,000 UK adults aged 55 and over, Legal & General revealed the Wanderlust dreams of retirees across the UK – including those who are planning and have already travelled in retirement.

Travel partner : A majority (65%) of people plan on travelling with their partner in retirement followed by friends (24%), their child/children (22%), grandchild/grandchildren (13%).

: A majority (65%) of people plan on travelling with their partner in retirement followed by friends (24%), their child/children (22%), grandchild/grandchildren (13%). Special memories: 54% want to make special memories/spend more time with their loved ones, 34% of people will travel with loved ones who share similar retirement travel dreams.

54% want to make special memories/spend more time with their loved ones, 34% of people will travel with loved ones who share similar retirement travel dreams. Top travel trip: 27% of people are already planning on going away for a long weekend trip in the UK, followed by a long weekend city break in Europe (23%) and a beach holiday (22%).

27% of people are already planning on going away for a long weekend trip in the UK, followed by a long weekend city break in Europe (23%) and a beach holiday (22%). Retirement dreams: 50% of those who are planning on going away in retirement want to spend time with their loved ones, 46% want to create meaningful experiences/good memories and 31% want to treat themselves/splurge a bit on their travels.

50% of those who are planning on going away in retirement want to spend time with their loved ones, 46% want to create meaningful experiences/good memories and 31% want to treat themselves/splurge a bit on their travels. Retirement achievements: 65% of those who have already travelled in retirement spent time with their loved ones, 60% enjoyed a break from routine and 38% want to tick off new sights off their bucket-list.

For many, retirement is the perfect time to dive into travelling and explore the world. Legal & General Retail Retirement set out to uncover how retirement travel plans are evolving for UK adults aged 55 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What Countries Do You Plan On Visiting In Retirement?

When surveyed about the types of trips retirees plan to take, short staycations were the most popular, with 49% of 75-year-olds and over having already been on such a UK weekend break since reaching retirement age.

The findings also revealed 34% of people dream of long weekend city breaks in Europe, while 32% of 55-64-year-olds would like to go on a world tour during retirement. Even among those aged 75+, 3% have already embarked on a world tour and 15% still hope to do so, showing that retirement dreams persist regardless of age.

Spain is the most popular destination for all ages, with 46% of those surveyed choosing to visit the country. Italy is the second most popular destination, with 41% favouring it for their retirement travels.

Spain was also the most popular choice across the UK, except for Wales, where 53% of respondents favoured Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retirees are getting their USA travel in earlier, with 33% of 55–64-year-olds having the USA as their top pick. However, this number drops to 24% for those over 75, likely due to the demands of long-haul flights.

If you would like to find out more information please click here https://www.legalandgeneral.com/retirement/pension-annuity/guides/wanderlust-in-retirement/