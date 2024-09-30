80% OF UNIVERSITY STUDENTS IN EAST OF ENGLAND FEEL LIFE ADMIN RESPONSIBILITIES INTEREFERE WITH STUDY

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Post Office branch on the University of East Anglia campus is helping students with their life admin tasks so they can spend more time on things that are important to them.

It comes as research from Post Office reveals that four in five university students in East of England (80%) believe non-academic responsibilities interfere with their ability to excel academically by getting in the way of attending lectures or complete assignments.

The study also discovered that for nearly half of university students surveyed in East of England (40%), starting university will be the first time that they will handle their own life admin.

On average, students in the region spend just six hours a week studying and attending lectures, with significant portions of time dedicated to socialising, working part-time, and managing their life admin.

A third of students across the country (33%) would prefer to spend less time on managing their life admin than they currently do (between 1 to 3 hours) so they can focus their attention elsewhere, with over half (58%) wishing they had someone to assist them with life admin tasks on campus.

Managing finances and budgeting is the most challenging aspect of starting university, while a quarter (25%) find it impossible to balance academic responsibilities with their vibrant social life. Over a tenth (13%) find general life admin tasks most difficult.

Post Office branches like the University Plain branch offer students assistance on services, including managing mail and providing essential banking services, yet over a third (37%) of students surveyed are unaware of the services Post Office offer.

Jonathan Freezer, Post Office Supervisor at University Plain Post Office, runs a Post Office on University of East Anglia campus. He said: “We see 800-900 students come in through our doors every week, some of whom are sending a parcel by themselves for the first time or some who are new to the country and need a little extra help and we are always here to help them with their everyday mailing and banking needs. Another benefit we can offer students is a special exchange rate, which is beneficial if any of their courses require overseas trips.

“It’s really rewarding seeing the way the students develop and progress over the period of time they study. With them using us regularly we get to know them and develop a relationship with them. We also have some students working part-time within our branch, so it’s good to be able to pass on skills, and great for their CVs”.

The research uncovered that 43% of university students report to having a side hustle whilst at university, spending on average three hours running their ‘side hustle’. Meanwhile, over half of students (56%) have started selling items online (on platforms like eBay or Vinted). The majority would like to spend more time on their side hustle if the opportunity was there.

Of those who have started side hustling and/or selling items online, 34% say they most need support with banking services (business bank account, invoicing and payment processing, accounting software, cash access), three in ten (31%) need support when it comes to selling online and 29% need support sending and receiving parcels. Three quarters (76%) of students say they use these services at least once a week.

Bethany Wilson, University of East Anglia student, says: “I use the University of East Anglia campus Post Office at least once a week, where I send letters and parcels to the US and return my online shopping. I’m grateful for the Post Office being so close – I have a busy schedule and having the services available makes things that much easier for me. I run out in the 15-20 minutes break between classes, send my parcels, and I’m back in class right on time. The convenience of having a Post Office on campus definitely helps me a great deal with managing my time at university and makes the thought of dealing with my life admin that much easier.’’

Looking at the students who don’t currently have a side hustle or sell items online, 57% would like to start doing so but one in five (20%) of them feel there is a lack of support around campus for help to get them set up and started. Post Office offers invaluable support for these students, including business banking services, invoicing, payment processing, and parcel management.

Mark Eldridge, Postmaster Experience Director at Post Office and serving Postmaster says, “The start of university ushers in an exciting period for students, but it also brings with it additional responsibilities as new students grapple with living on their own for the first time, managing their own life admin and progressing their side hustles to help pay for university life.

“As a postmaster, I’ve seen firsthand how helpful cash withdrawal and balance services can be for students who are managing personal finances and budgeting for the first time. Post Office branches and postmasters are always here to help ease the burden of life admin tasks for students. From paying bills or updating your passport for the first time to a one stop shop for all your parcel needs, Post Office is here to help you spend more time on the things that truly matter.”

More information on Post Office’s student offering can be found here: https://www.postoffice.co.uk/student-hub