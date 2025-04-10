9 in 10 Brits love a clean home, find joy in vacuuming, and can’t get enough of #CleanTok

Sweeping floors or vacuuming is nations' most satisfying chore

Spring cleaning isn’t just a household chore—it’s a social media trend. With over 262,000 videos under #springcleaning on TikTok, and an even bigger wave behind #CleanTok, the cleaning craze is booming.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent study by white goods and tech retailer Currys explored the nation’s cleaning habits by surveying 2,000 UK participants, and found that nearly 9 in 10 (89%) feel that a clean home positively affects their mood with 64% saying that cleaning or organising help relieves stress.

So much so in fact, that for some, cleaning has crept into their social media consumption, with #springcleaning currently trending while #cleantok has amassed over 5.6 million videos on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 12 months, in the UK alone, more than 310,000 videos were tagged with #cleantok. People have been posting before-and-after cleaning videos and sharing advice on the best ways to clean a sink or a toilet bowl (including filling it up with ice cubes and toilet cleaner).

With cleaning content on the rise, some creators are taking the spotlight more than others. One of the most popular UK cleaning TikTokers, Bea Elton ( @cleanwithbea), has more than 1.8 million followers. Bea regularly posts videos of her free deep cleans of extremely dirty houses and helps Brits tackle serious mold issues. In her videos, she explains that she assists people who struggle with mental health challenges, have physical disabilities, or have children.

#Cleantok has become a global sensation sparking sub-cleaning trends, some of which are gaining more traction than others.

Posts tagged #cleanwithme, in which people share their cleaning routines, have appeared over 877K times. Following close behind are videos tagged #sundayreset with 596.9K, featuring users showing how they clean and organise on Sundays to prepare for the week ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third on the TikTok leaderboard are #deepclean videos, with more than 283K posts showcasing extremely dirty areas and the impressive cleaning transformations that follow.

Top 10 cleaning trends on Tik Tok

Cleaning trend Type of content TikTok Post Numbers 1 #CleanTok All cleaning content (decluttering, cleaning, tips, organisation) 5.5 million 2 #cleanwithme People sharing their cleaning routines in real time 877 K 3 #sundayreset Cleaning and organising on Sundays to prepare for the week 596.9 K 4 #deepclean Intense cleaning sessions for neglected areas 283 K 5 #springcleaning Spring cleaning tips 262.6 K 6 #powerwashing High-pressure washing for extreme dirt removal 119.6K 7 #fridgeorganization Arranging and restocking the fridge in a visually pleasing way 82.3 K 8 #pantryorganization Organising pantry items into labeled containers 75.3K 9 #restockwithme Satisfying videos of people restocking household items 62.4 K 10 #toiletcleaning Viral toilet-cleaning hacks 61.1 K

Brits most satisfying chores

Clearer thinking and lowering cortisol levels are just some of the positive side effects of cleaning. Just over 4 in 10 (42%) Brits say they enjoy doing chores.

However, some chores are more satisfying than others. For more than a third (35%), vacuuming or sweeping the floors tops the list.

Interestingly, cleaning the floor is the most satisfying chore across all generations, except for the post-war generation, who say they enjoy washing dishes and putting them away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right behind cleaning the floors is “changing the bedding,” which is the most satisfying chore for more than a quarter of Brits (26%). Nearly a fifth (18%) also enjoy washing their clothes.

The most satisfying chores according to Brits

Which household chores do you find the most satisfying? (select up to three) Respondents(%) Vacuum or sweep the floors 35% Changing the bedding 26% Washing clothes 18% Decluttering/ organising cupboards 17% Washing dishes and putting them away 14% Cooking dinner 14% Folding and putting away laundry 14% Tidying bedroom 11% Hanging up the laundry 10%

Despite people enjoying household chores, not everyone shares the enthusiasm—14% of respondents admitted they don’t find any household chore satisfying.

You can find more information: https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/kitchen-and-home/chore-score.html