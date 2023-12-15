A parking spot for Father Christmas appears on top of Aldi store

A ‘sleigh space’ for Santa has appeared on top of an Aldi store.

The freshly painted spot sports a sleigh-shaped logo, and has enough space reserved for the nine reindeers that pull the flying vehicle. Painted in bright yellow, to safely guide Father Christmas to land from the sky in the dead of night, the giant installation measures 11 metres in length and six metres wide.

A perfect parking spot for Santa

Aldi has installed the rooftop parking spot for Santa to bring an extra dose of festive cheer to the Knutsford community.

One shopper said: "I couldn't believe my eyes this morning. As I was heading into Aldi for some early morning shopping, I spotted this magical parking spot for Santa on the roof. It's the kind of Christmas surprise that makes you feel like a kid again."