Samantha Weinstein, who began acting when she was just nine years old, has died following a two-year battle with ovarian cancer

Actress and musician Samantha Weinstein has died at the age of 28. The star began acting at the age of nine, starring in movies such as Carrie and more. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago.

Her father confirmed the tragic news to Global News Canada, announcing she died over a week ago on Sunday, May 14 at Toronto’s Princess Margaret Hospital.

“Sam was actually a living embodiment of a sunbeam,” David Weinstein told the publication. She was so full of positive energy, anyone who ever met her would say that she just lit up every room she walked into.”

Her mother, Jojo Tindall-Weinstein also paid tribute to her daughter, saying that she ‘changed everyone’s lives’. She said: “And I know that sounds really dramatic, but people are really serious when they say that. Her infectious, positive attitude actually changed the way other people live.”

Arguably her biggest role came a decade ago in 2013, as she starred in the remake of Carrie alongside Hollywood stars including Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.