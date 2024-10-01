AfPP Roadshow for hospital theatre practitioners heading to Belfast in November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is bringing its 2024 Roadshow featuring speakers, education, and networking opportunities to ICC Belfast on Saturday November 9th.

Topics covered will include Safe Staffing Levels, Returning to Reusables, and Considerations for Perioperative Practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AfPP, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is the UK’s leading membership organisation dedicated to theatre practitioners and improving perioperative care. The Association provides crucial support, training, and guidance to healthcare professionals working in hospital theatres.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AfPP Roadshow is a series of one-day conferences taking place in seven UK cities. It brings together some of the perioperative sector’s most inspirational and forward-looking healthcare professionals to present a variety of absorbing, not-to-be missed presentations.

Picture shows attendees at the AfPP Birmingham Roadshow held in May

“The Roadshow is a fantastic networking opportunity, and attendees will have the chance to connect with colleagues, exchange ideas, and build relationships with a room full of like-minded individuals,” said Georgie Lole, AfPP Event Lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We are welcoming both our current members and non-members to all our events. These one-day events are exceptional value, and you will gain 5 CPD hours.”

Tickets for the Belfast Roadshow are £15 for AfPP members and £25 for non-members.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/belfast-tickets-793058839337

Pictures show attendees at the AfPP Birmingham Roadshow held in May, and the Belfast AfPP Roadshow banner.