AI robots are helping Los Angeles' star-studded neighbourhood rebuild after wildfires

The pioneering construction initiative has placed a microfactory in the celebrity-filled Pacific Palisades neighbourhood - an area that was particularly hard hit by the devastating blazes.

The wildfires scorched thousands of acres, destroying homes, infrastructure, and natural habitats.

A host of stars including Miles Teller, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody, Ricki Lake, Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Anna Faris, and Milo Ventimiglia lost homes in the wildfires.

To help the recovery and rebuilding process, ABB Robotics has teamed up with Cosmic Buildings to deploy a microfactory that will build modular structures onsite, offering an affordable way to rebuild devastated homes.

Marc Segura, President, ABB Robotics Division, said: “Together, Cosmic and ABB Robotics are rewriting the rules of construction and disaster recovery. By integrating our robots and digital twin technologies into Cosmic’s AI-powered mobile microfactory, we’re enabling real-time, precision automation ideal for remote and disaster-affected sites. In the face of labour shortages and rising costs, this shows how automation can transform housing construction, by building faster, safer and smarter.”

Housed within an on-site microfactory, the firms’ robots and A.I. systems fabricate custom structural wall panels with millimetre precision and deliver them just in time for assembly at the construction site.

Launched in response to the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires, which destroyed more than 16,000 structures, Cosmic’s mobile factory marks a turning point for resilient, fast, and affordable housing solutions, aiming to build 100 homes by 2027.

The systems allow the entire build process to be simulated and optimized in a digital environment before deployment. Once on location, Cosmic’s AI and computer vision systems work hand-in-hand with the robots, making real-time decisions, detecting issues, and ensuring consistent quality.

Cosmic’s homes are built with non-combustible materials, solar and battery backup systems, and water independence through greywater recycling and renewable water generation. Each home exceeds California’s wildfire and energy efficiency codes.

According to Cosmic and ABB, their mobile microfactory reduces construction time by up to 70% and lowers total building costs by approximately 30% compared to conventional methods.

They say homes can be delivered in just 12 weeks at $550–$700 per square foot, compared to Los Angeles’ typical $800– $1,000+ range.

Sasha Jokic, Founder and CEO, Cosmic Buildings, said: “We’re not just building homes; we’re rebuilding the playbook. Our mobile microfactory is fast enough for disaster recovery, efficient enough to drastically lower costs, and smart enough not to compromise on quality.

“By integrating robotic automation with AI reasoning and on-site deployment, Cosmic achieves construction speeds three times faster than traditional methods, completing projects in as little as three months.”

1 . Contributed Robots rebuilding after the Los Angeles wildfires (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed The microfactory in the celebrity-filled Pacific Palisades neighbourhood (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Homes like this are delivered in just 12 weeks (Cover Images) Photo: Submitted Share