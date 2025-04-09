All aboard and full steam ahead for the station adopters of Wyre Forest u3a

Wyre Forest u3a member Sue pictured at Kidderminster Station with representatives from Network Rail, West Midlands Trains and Worcestershire Community Rail Partnership and Community Rail Network.

For over 40 years, u3a has offered members the opportunity to explore subjects they're passionate about. With over 400,000 members across the UK—and still growing—the movement is aimed at those who are no longer in full-time employment.

It provides a platform for informal learning, social connection, and fun. Among its many interest groups, rail enthusiasts feature strongly.

Members of Wyre Forest u3a were recently shortlisted at the Community Rail Partnership Awards in recognition of their work at Kidderminster Station.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the awards, which celebrate the volunteers, groups, and partnerships making a difference in their communities and at rail stations throughout the UK. Wyre Forest u3a earned a place on the shortlist in the 'It's Your Station' category and were awarded a Certificate of Excellence.

Sue, a member of Wyre Forest u3a, originally suggested adopting Kidderminster Station and has been closely involved from the beginning. She says, “We were amazed and exceedingly proud to see that we had been shortlisted and especially placed in the GOLD category of Its Your Station. It certainly made all of our efforts worthwhile that we had been recognised after a very long road to get our projects underway.”

The adoption officially began in 2022, with the aim of reflecting the town’s history and community spirit. A dedicated ‘Kidderminster Station Adoption’ group was formed within Wyre Forest u3a to coordinate the efforts of volunteers.

Together, the team has accomplished a variety of improvements. They’ve built a ‘bug hotel’ to support local wildlife, planted a herb garden for commuters to enjoy, transformed a once-neglected bank into a well-tended woodland area, and repurposed an old boat into a planter with signage referencing Kidderminster’s twin town, Husum. Other initiatives include a display honouring Kidderminster’s carpet-making heritage and plaques around the station that highlight significant historical sites. A new noticeboard also keeps the public updated on Wyre Forest u3a activities.

The project has allowed members to apply their personal and professional skills in creative ways. Sue drew on her background as a Project Manager, while former engineers John and Gilbert contributed their expertise to refurbish the boat planter. Mike used his computer-aided design experience to develop visuals for installations, which helped communicate ideas with train operators and suppliers. The u3a gardening group revitalised the green spaces, and another member named Sue, who leads the Industrial History group, partnered with the Museum of Carpet to secure display boards. Tony, a photography enthusiast, documented the progress and shared the images on the Wyre Forest u3a website and station displays.

Sue explains, “u3a members have a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills, far too good to waste. In Wyre Forest & District u3a, we set about bringing together some of those ‘gifts of life’ to create a little cheer and interest to Kidderminster Mainline Railway station; a community service that will be visited by so many people, from all over the country, during the coming years. Our involvement has brought communities together and we hope to continue doing this.”

The transformation has not gone unnoticed by commuters and visitors. Sue says, "When we work on the gardens many people come and talk to us and ask who we are and why we are doing it. We get many ‘thanks’ from passersby who appreciate what we are doing for the community. One commuter also sent us an email thanking us for making her regular trips to the station more pleasant. People are learning all about Kidderminster and its rich heritage."

You can find out more about the project on the Wyre Forest u3a website.

To find your local u3a, visit our website – u3a.org.uk/join