America's scenic roads, ranked by distractions

Top 10 most distracting roads in the US

New analysis has revealed the most visually distracting scenic drives across America, with Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, ranking as the most potentially hazardous for drivers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study by Shane Smith Law examined 615 of America’s ‘National Scenic Byways’ sourced from the US Department of Transportation, using Tripadvisor ratings and review counts to calculate a Bayesian average rating (a method that adjusts averages by incorporating the overall mean rating and review volume) that identifies which routes are most likely to divert drivers' attention from the road. Routes with high ratings and many reviews were considered to be visually striking or have memorable features, and these qualities increase the likelihood of distracting drivers and drawing attention away from the road.

Most Popular

Trail Ridge Road in Colorado came out on top as the most distracting road, with an average rating of 4.852 from 3,490 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loop Road in Badlands National Park, South Dakota, came second on the list with a rating of 4.812.

Montana's Beartooth Highway came in third , scoring 4.811. The route itself is lined with colorful cliffs and jagged rock formations, which are likely to distract drivers.

The Red Rock Scenic Byway in Arizona ranked fourth with a 4.803 rating based on analysis of 4,293 reviews. Bright red sandstone cliffs and buttes are what's likely to be most distracting on this road for drivers.

Cape Perpetua Scenic Area in Oregon rounded out the top five with a 4.799 rating from 1,197 reviews. Pacific waves and coastal forests are what are going to be distracting on this drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America's most famous scenic routes, ranked sixth with a 4.798 rating based on nearly 6,994 reviews, making it the most reviewed drive in the top 10. It's known for its views of the Appalachians, and also its foliage in the fall season.

Utah's Scenic Byway 12 near Escalante came seventh with a 4.795 rating, followed by Arizona's Mt. Lemmon Scenic Byway at eighth place with 4.792. The Avenue of the Giants in California's Humboldt County ranked ninth with a 4.788 rating.

Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, completed the top 10 with a 4.784 rating from 3,089 reviews. The area's diverse range of wildlife makes it both distracting and dangerous, with the likes of bison, elk, and bears appearing frequently.

A spokesperson from Shane Smith Law commented on the findings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With these roads being praised by the government as ‘National Scenic Byways’ for their scenic qualities, this also may prompt drivers to look out for their surroundings, and this, combined with challenging terrain, can cause a chain reaction that can lead to careless driving. This can be seen with Blue Ridge Parkway, for example, which, as a popular biking destination, sees over 250 accidents a year involving motorcycles alone according to the National Park Service, with over half resulting in serious injury.”