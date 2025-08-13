Amusement park lovers in California warned to be extra careful as injury levels are worst in the country

Injury rates in Californian amusement parks are the highest in America

A new study reveals which states pose the most risk to amusement park visitors. California is the riskiest state, with an estimated 43,306 injuries in its amusement parks between 2019 and 2023. Pennsylvania ranks second with 27,209 injuries predicted to have occurred over the four-year period.

A new study by Texas personal injury lawyers The Texas Law Dog has identified the states where visitors are most likely to be injured at an amusement park, based on the rate of previous incidents.

The study analyzed amusement park accident reports between 2010 and 2017, collected via RiDES Database's Saferparks section, and combined this with national injury estimates from NEISS for 2019 to 2023. This was used to predict the number of accidents that occurred in each state between 2019 and 2023.

These figures were then scaled against local populations to calculate the injury rate per 100,000 residents. Nationally, between 2019 and 2023, it’s predicted that there were 21.01 injuries per 100,000 residents.

The state predicted to have seen the most injuries over the four-year period is California, with an estimated 43,306 injuries taking place between 2019 and 2023. This equates to 109.83 injuries per 100,000 residents, which is 421% higher than the national average (21.01 per 100,000 residents). The state has 39 amusement parks and 98 roller coasters that attract millions of visitors each year.

In second place is Pennsylvania with an estimated 27,209 injuries over the four-year period. Despite having fewer amusement parks (17) and roller coasters (59) than California, Pennsylvania's injury rate is 208.04 per 100,000 residents, the second-highest in the U.S.

Florida ranks third with 14,074 predicted injuries between 2019 and 2023, equating to an injury rate of 60.22 per 100,000 residents, 185% above the national average (21.01). The state has 29 amusement parks and 61 roller coasters.

Texas is fourth with an estimated 7,962 injuries, or an injury rate of 25.44 per 100,000 residents. The state is home to 32 amusement parks and 67 roller coasters.

Rounding out the top five most dangerous states for amusement park visitors is New Jersey, with 7,514 injuries predicted to have occurred over the four-year period. The state’s injury rate is 79.09 per 100,000 residents, 274% above the national average (21.01). New Jersey features 17 amusement parks and 51 roller coasters.

The ten states with the most predicted amusement park injuries

State Predicted Injuries (2019 - 2023) Predicted Injury Rate per 100,000 Residents (2019 - 2023) Number of Amusement Parks 1 California 43,306 109.83 39 2 Pennsylvania 27,209 208.04 17 3 Florida 14,074 60.22 29 4 Texas 7,962 25.44 32 5 New Jersey 7,514 79.09 17 6 Oklahoma 5,838 142.54 5 7 New Hampshire 3,049 216.38 7 8 Kentucky 1,705 37.16 8 9 North Carolina 1,416 12.82 11 10 Michigan 1,402 13.82 10

States with the Highest Injury Rates Per 100,000 Residents

As well as identifying which states likely saw the most amusement park accidents reported between 2019 and 2023, the study also reveals where visitors are most at risk when these injuries are scaled against local populations.

New Hampshire has the highest injury rate at 216.38 per 100,000 residents, with 3,049 predicted injuries across only seven amusement parks. Pennsylvania follows with an injury rate of 208.04 per 100,000 residents.

Oklahoma is third with 142.54 injuries per 100,000 residents and 5,838 predicted injuries, despite having only five amusement parks.

At the other end of the scale, several states saw zero predicted injuries between 2019 and 2023. These included: Alabama, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Speaking on the findings, an expert at The Texas Law Dog said:

"Attending an amusement park doesn’t come without risk, and visitors must remember to keep their wits about them when it comes to avoiding injury in the parks. This is especially important during peak tourism periods, as an influx of excited visitors combined with warm weather can lead to a rise in incidents.

“Ensure that you follow all safety instructions when on a ride, including ride restrictions, and that you stay alert when waiting in a queue. Stay hydrated and avoid heavy meals before intense rides, as this can upset your stomach. Dressing sensibly is also key, including closed-toe shoes that are secured to your foot, and avoiding loose clothing or accessories that can become caught in rides.”