For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fresh teacher strikes in July unless pay dispute resolved by mid-June
Phillip Schofield's brother jailed for 12 years for child sex offences
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke dies after 'lengthy illness'
Queen's funeral cost government £162m - full breakdown
Rail passengers to face 48 hours of train strikes in June
Breaking

Anne-Marie The Unhealthy Club Tour: Singer announces UK dates including London, Manchester & Birmingham

Anne-Marie has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023

Will Millar
By Will Millar
1 hour ago

Anne-Marie has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023. The tour will promote the British singer’s third album ‘Unhealthy’ but fans can also expect to hear the artist play classics from her hit-filled discography.

The new tour announcement coincides with the release of her new single ‘Unhealthy’ which features Shania Twain. Prior to the arena tour, Anne-Marie will be heading out to venues across the UK this summer including a slot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The BRIT-award nominated singer from Essex has seven UK Top 10 singles, two Top 3 albums and appeared as a coach on The Voice UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’

Most Popular

    Anne-Marie’s ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ tickets

    Presale tickets for Anne-Marie’s Manchester and Cardiff shows are available to purchase from 9am on Wednesday (May 24) via the Ticketmaster website.

    General sale tickets for all of the dates are available to buy via Ticketmaster from 8am next  Friday (May 26).

    Anne-Marie ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’  UK & Ireland tour dates

    November

    Anne-Marie has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023.Anne-Marie has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023.
    Anne-Marie has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023.

    20 - Cardiff Cia

    23 - Dublin 3arena

    25 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

    26 - Manchester Ao Arena

    29 - London O2

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:ManchesterBirminghamLondonIrelandCoachEssexTickets