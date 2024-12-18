Are spiders hiding in your Christmas tree? Expert reveals how to keep them out

Bringing a real Christmas tree into your home is a cherished festive tradition, filling the air with the scent of pine and creating a cosy, magical atmosphere. But alongside the twinkling lights and baubles, you could be unknowingly inviting in some unwanted guests – spiders. Sophie Thorogood, pest prevention specialist at Pest-Stop, explains how to inspect, clean and manage your Christmas tree to ensure a pest-free festive break.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why spiders love Christmas trees

“It’s not uncommon to find spiders in Christmas trees, particularly if they’ve been standing outside for a while,” says Sophie.

“Trees provide excellent hiding and nesting spots, along with a potential food source like other insects and their eggs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is that the spiders you find in Christmas trees are harmless. They don’t bite, sting, or pose a danger to people or pets.

Top tips to keep spiders out

1. Inspect and shake the tree

Before bringing your tree inside, thoroughly inspect it for visible insects, webs or egg sacs.

“A firm shake outside will help dislodge spiders, spiderlings and any other pests clinging to the branches,” advises Sophie.

2. Remove any webs or cocoons

If you spot webs or egg sacs, gently remove them using a dusting brush or vacuum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid using chemical sprays, as they can harm pets and children and may damage the tree.

3. Try natural pest control

"When spiders or insects are found on the tree, an all-natural insect spray can be applied to them.

“All-natural insect sprays contain plant-based polymer which forms a film over the insect or spider, effectively removing them.” Sophie explains.

“As this doesn't use a chemical, they are safer in the home for children and pets."

4. Keep the area tidy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vacuum regularly around the base of the tree to remove fallen needles and potential hiding places for spiders.

“Keeping the area clean and tidy is key to discouraging spiders from settling in,” Sophie advises.

5. Check your decorations

Spiders and other insects might not just come from the tree itself – your decoration boxes could also harbour unwelcome bugs, especially if they have been lying dormant since the previous year.

“Open your decoration storage boxes outdoors first and check for any spiders or webs before bringing them inside,” Sophie suggests.

6. Maintain a dry environment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiders and other pests thrive in damp, humid conditions. To discourage them from settling in, ensure your Christmas tree area is well-ventilated and the room is kept dry.

Spiders in Christmas trees: What to know

​If a spider does find its way into your home, there’s no need to worry. These arachnids are completely harmless and won’t damage your home or decorations.

Sophie recommends using a gentle catch-and-release method, such as a spider vacuum or a glass and paper, to remove them safely.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy your beautifully decorated tree without any unwelcome visitors this Christmas.