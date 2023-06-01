Locals say it has created a better atmosphere - and has even seen house values rise by up to 30 per cent.

An artist transforming a city by painting its houses different colours has unveiled her latest street of 63 “rainbow” homes. Tash Frootko has been painting houses in Gloucester since 2018 - giving a makeover to entire streets and squares.

Locals say it has created a better atmosphere - and has even seen house values rise by up to 30 per cent. Now Tash, 44, has unveiled her biggest project yet with 63 houses on Hopewell Street painted in bold and vivid colours.

It is Tash’s fifth transformation in the city and is her largest project to date. The property developer, who has lived in Gloucester for the past two decades, said: ‘’It shows what an individual with a vision can achieve - I started these transformations as there was such a negative morale about the appearance of the city.

‘’The backdrop been here all the time, it just needed a creative mind and a huge injection of colour to decorate it. My projects get more exciting every time and I seem to have a template and formula that works.

‘’The response from the community, its schools and visitors to the street has been overwhelmingly positive. I am delighted that my 2023 and 2024 projects have been partially funded by Gloucestershire County Council Levelling Up Together scheme as until now I have self funded them.

‘’I will continue to work completely voluntarily so that every penny of funding goes towards making the area shine.’’ The new home makeovers have also been accompanied by a huge floral mural by street artist Sophie Mess, murals by Stuart Doust and a quirky door installation and rainbow staircase.

Residents of the newly transformed street have shared their thoughts on the “remarkable” regeneration. Rob Wilks, who has lived on the street for 63 years, said: “It was like Tash appeared from nowhere and turned our street into a work of art.

“The tireless work she does behind the scenes to fix the streets issues before adding her signature colours is admirable. She has bought love, fun, colour and laughter to the street and we cant thank her enough for that.”

Tasha Frootko and partner Stuart Doust have transformed a street by painting the houses bright colours in Gloucester.

Brigitte Wurfel-Mathurin, who has lived on Barton Street for 37 years said: “There is no end to this lady’s ability to improve the look of our city. Her remarkable vision and drive is phenomenal and she takes the community on the adventure with her.

“Having Tash come to our street and do what she has done has been life changing and makes me feel so proud to say that I live in Barton and Tredworth. She has created a kaleidoscopic masterpiece here and another landmark for Gloucester.”

Tash Frootko, 44, has been painting houses in Gloucester since 2018 - giving a makeover to entire streets and squares.

Tash’s project began in 2018 with painting the houses on a small street to “reinvigorate” local areas with creativity. Now, she is set on transforming entire parts of the city and transforming them into huge “outdoor art galleries”.