Bag a bargain: Cut costs for UK Savings Week

UK Savings Week take place next week, running from the 9th – 15th September and sets out to encourage Brits to start building a savings pot.

Gopuff, the instant delivery service, is offering healthy food Gobags for families from as little as £3 a bag – perfect for those looking to shave weekly outgoings and start building a savings pot. With the cost of living constantly creating a barrier between people and building a savings pot, Brits can shave down costs with their weekly food shop and eat healthy at the same time

Whether you’re looking for meat, fish, fruit, veg or salad - GoBags are designed to help you get incredible deals on healthy foods you love, while combating food waste to help the planet.

Gopuff Bag

You can save up to 50% on RRP food products with each GoBag which is filled with up to 3.5kg of food - perfect during the cost-of-living crisis. Also, it saves up to 11.2kg of CO2e.

How to bag a GoBag:

Go to Gopuff and download the app, sign-up with your postcode. Then search for GoBags

Choose from:

GoBag – Fruit & Veg

GoBag – Meat & Fish

GoBag – Mixed Grocery (non-vegetarian) *Can be mix of meat and veg.

Each bag will have up to 3.5kg of food and contents will be revealed to the customer on arrival. Currently bags are as low as £3.

Then go to basket and checkout to get your order delivered in minutes.

(Gopuff Gobags bags will be on a first come first served basis as they can sell out fast)

Gopuff deliveries 24/7 in Cambridge, Salford, London (Bow, Holloway & Stratford), Swansea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Gopuff operates until 2 am in the rest of London, Cambridge, Coventry, Derby, Luton, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.