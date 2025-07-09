Banged Up Abroad: Top Holiday Spots Where Brits Most Often Need Legal Help

Legal services

Even popular destinations come with hidden risks. Legal Expert shares how to avoid arrest abroad, and what to do if things go south.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A holiday gone wrong isn’t just about missed flights or lost luggage. Each year, thousands of Brits find themselves in serious legal trouble while abroad. According to Future Bail Bonds and the UK Foreign Office’s last published Behaviour Abroad report, Spain, the USA, and France top the list of countries where British travellers most often need consular assistance. But while the volume of tourists partially explains this, it’s the unexpected legal missteps that truly catch people out.

From decriminalised drugs that still lead to fines, to strict public order laws in party hotspots, tourists are frequently detained for actions they never thought were illegal. Add in overtourism regulations that change quickly and vary by city, and even seasoned travellers can get tripped up.

Top 8 Risky Destinations for British Tourists:

Spain

USA

France

Greece

Germany

Portugal

Switzerland

Italy

Most Common Tourist Arrest Triggers:

Drug Possession Confusion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Countries like Portugal or the Netherlands may decriminalise certain substances, but that doesn’t make them legal. In Portugal, small quantities may not lead to jail, but they’re still an offence. In Amsterdam, cannabis is tolerated in licensed coffee shops, not in public.

Public Drinking Missteps

Party districts may allow drinking in specific zones, but outside those boundaries, public intoxication or disorderly behaviour remains punishable.

Scams & Altercations

Tourists are often targets for scams and may respond emotionally, leading to arrests or police involvement.

Obscure Local Laws

In Santorini , collecting seashells can lead to €1,000 fines.

, collecting seashells can lead to €1,000 fines. In Portofino , stopping to take selfies in "no-waiting zones" is banned.

, stopping to take selfies in "no-waiting zones" is banned. In Paris , photographing military sites or Eiffel Tower’s lights at night can be illegal.

, photographing military sites or Eiffel Tower’s lights at night can be illegal. In Venice, tourists are largely prohibited from riding bikes.

How to Stay Out of Trouble Abroad:

Research what “decriminalised” really means in the country you’re visiting.

in the country you’re visiting. Be cautious with alcohol outside designated zones.

outside designated zones. Google local laws before you go, especially in heavily touristed cities.

before you go, especially in heavily touristed cities. Avoid escalating scams or disputes. Remain calm and walk away.

“Most people assume they’re safe as long as they ‘don’t do anything stupid’ while abroad. But the truth is, many legal systems operate with very different assumptions, and tourists are often treated as high-risk, not harmless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, we regularly assist travellers arrested in the US under drug possession laws that seem shockingly strict compared to the UK or EU. Cannabis may be legal in one state and criminal in the next. Public intoxication, disorderly conduct, or even loud music at the wrong time can escalate quickly into detainment.

What complicates things further is bail policy. Some US states now use pretrial risk assessments that automatically flag tourists as flight risks: meaning they’re denied quick release, even for minor offences. In no-cash-bail states like New Jersey or Maryland, there may not even be an option to pay your way out.

Tourists can also fall into legal traps when they’re unsure about local norms. What looks like a party zone might still enforce curfews or drinking restrictions. And while many European cities tolerate certain behaviours, enforcement can be harsh when tourism surges or public order is at stake.

Travellers should do more than check visa rules. They need to understand public order laws, local enforcement culture, and their rights if detained. The goal isn’t to scare people, but to remind them that being informed is the best travel insurance you can have,” says Legal Expert, Jesse Kleis from Future Bail Bonds.