Banger of a way to ensure sunshine on your wedding day

Mica Keeble on her wedding day

Brides are embracing a quirky new tradition to ensure sunshine on their wedding day – burying sausages the night before – and now HECK! is launching a special wedding sausage to help them do just that.

Across Britain, brides are swapping old traditions for this tasty new trend. The idea is simple: bury a sausage the night before your wedding to guarantee glorious weather. And what began as an old wives' tale has become a TikTok sensation, with brides-to-be planting sausages in flower beds, lawns, and fields – all in the name of love and good weather.

Yorkshire sausage maker HECK! is joining in on the fun with its new ‘Bride’s Lucky Sausage’. Specially created for wedding season, the wedlock wiener is made to the food firm’s best-selling pork sausage recipe, which brides swear by as their lucky charm.

Brides (often with their bridesmaids) bury the raw sausage - usually late in the evening before the wedding and where it’s meant to ‘plant’ good weather. “I buried one the night before our wedding and the sun shone all day,” says Mica Keeble, 27, who now has two children and five happy years of marriage. “It sounds mad – but it worked for me!”

Burying the sausage the night before a wedding is becoming a must do for brides

A sausage, a love story and a wedding...

Mica, a former Emmerdale actress who played the young Charity Dingle, now works at HECK!, where she also met her husband Roddy on the sausage line. “He wooed me with a sausage bap every morning,” she laughs. “He even added brown sauce without me asking. That’s how I knew it was serious.”

The couple tied the knot on the family farm and celebrated with – of course – bangers and mash at the reception. And yes, she planted her own sausage the night before. “I read about the tradition online and figured, why not? It felt fun and meaningful. And the weather was perfect – not a cloud in sight!”

TikTok is sizzling with brides planting a porker...

Mica Keeble with the Bride’s Sausage

The trend has exploded on social media, with over 10 million views on the #WeddingSausageChallenge. From London gardens to Scottish glens, British brides are digging in, literally, to secure their sunny ceremonies.

And it’s not just viral fun - wedding experts say couples are actively asking about it. Claire Edwards, a wedding planner who runs a boutique wedding planning service, says she’s seen a major shift in couples embracing quirky traditions. “This year, I’ve had three brides bury sausages and they all had sunshine,” Claire says. “It might sound bonkers, but it’s these kinds of sweet, silly rituals that make weddings so memorable.

“We’ve seen it all recently - brides carrying crystals down the aisle, burying bottles of bourbon, releasing butterflies, even one couple who brought a gnome to every wedding planning meeting for good luck,” she adds. “But nothing has caught on like the sausage. There’s just something about it - it’s fun, it doesn’t cost anything and it adds a story you’ll talk about for years,” she says.

“I now include ‘bury the sausage’ on my checklist for outdoor ceremonies - right between confirm the florist and steam the veil!”

The new HECK! Bride’s Lucky Sausage uses their most popular classic pork recipe – the same one brides have been burying for years without even realising it was becoming a tradition. “Everyone wants sunshine on their wedding day,” Mica says. “This is just a fun, British way to try and make that happen.”

Free sausages for brides-to-be...

To celebrate the trend, HECK! is giving away 50 of its special sausage packs to the first 50 brides-to-be who send in proof of their upcoming nuptials. People can visit http://www.heckfood.co.uk/ to apply and get their hands on a pre-wedding porker.