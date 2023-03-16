For the curious.
Banksy claims remarkable Morning is Broken mural spotted on derelict Kent farmhouse that was later demolished

Street artist Banksy recently claimed Margate’s Valentine’s Day mural which raised awareness of domestic violence back in February

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
3 minutes ago

Banksy has claimed a new mural that has been spotted on the outside wall of a derelict farmhouse. It is located in the seaside town of Herne Bay in Kent.

Morning is Broken, which is the title given to the mural, shows a young boy opening curtains that have been made of corrugated iron. Perched alongside the child is a cute cat, with both figures painted completely black.

The anonymous street artist from Bristol claimed the artwork in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Though pictures seem to show the fate of the remarkable design, with workers seen destroying it with machinery.

    Owners of the land that the Blacksole farmhouse is found on have confirmed that demolition work of the structure is well underway.

    The new Banksy mural has been given the title Morning is Broken - Credit: Banksy / Instagram
    This comes just a month after Banksy claimed the Margate Valentine’s Day mural back in February which had a 1950s style and raised awareness of domestic abuse. It was later dismantled by the local council and has been taken to the town’s Dreamland theme park.

