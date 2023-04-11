Barclays has announced it will be closing an additional 15 bank branches across the UK, taking the overall total to 84 this year. The latest list of closures is yet another blow to high streets across the UK.
Barclays - who have closed over 1,000 banks since 2015 - has made the tough decision due to a change in customers’ behaviour over recent years. Alongside Barclays, other major lenders have announced closures citing online banking as a major factor.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The company has also launched ten semi-permanent "banking pods" which can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand. Barclays is also introducing six electric vehicle (EV) banking vans in order to access customers in remote locations.
Jo Mayer, head of everyday banking at Barclays UK, said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to reimagine where and how we show up to provide the best service for customers now and in the future.
“Our new banking pods and community pop-ups help us to tailor our in-person support for each location, including support with digital skills. In areas where we close a branch, we will maintain our presence in that community offering an alternative face-to-face solution.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the 15 Barclays branches set to close later this year and the date each store will shut.
Barclays’ closure of 15 more branches - full list
- 35 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2EP - July 6, 2023
- 15 High Street, Chipping Norton, England, OX7 5AE - July 6, 2023
- 78 Regent Street, Kingswood, England, BS15 8LD - July 6, 2023
- 20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, England, NE66 1TF - July 7, 2023
- 9 Castle Street, Llangollen, Wales, LL20 8PB - July 7, 2023
- 1 High Street, Canvey Island, England, SS8 7RA - July 7, 2023
- 1 Gravel Street, Wombourne, England, WV5 9HA - July 12, 2023
- 18 Main Street, Bentham, England, LA2 7HL - July 12, 2023
- 62 Station Road, Hayes, England, UB3 4DF - July 13, 2023
- 235 Northolt Road, South Harrow, England, HA2 8HN - July 14, 2023
- 7 The Cross, Oswestry, England, SY11 1PW - July 14, 2023
- 76 High Street, Yarm, England, TS15 9AH - July 14, 2023
- 1 Seafield Road, Seahouses, England, NE68 7SJ - July 14, 2023
- 61 Bow Street, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, BT28 1DR - July 21, 2023
- 3 High Street, Portadown, Northern Ireland, BT62 1HZ - July 28, 2023