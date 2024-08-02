Beauty expert reveals how the water from your shower can affect your hair's condition

Hard water contains a high proportion of magnesium, calcium, copper and iron which can leave hair dehydrated.

When we wash our hair, many of us don’t consider if the water coming out of the shower head is hard or soft, could be bad for our scalps, and even cause brassiness and brittle ends. But, according to an expert the water we use to wash our hair can have a big impact on its condition.

Karen Hicks from Capital Hair and Beauty, the UK’s largest independent supplier to hair and beauty professionalsexplains: “Hard water contains a high proportion of magnesium, calcium, copper and iron.

“These minerals can create a film on your hair, making it harder for your hair to gain moisture and thus leaving your locks dehydrated and lacking shine. It can also make your hair fizzy and brittle with more split ends and even cause further problems such as thinning hair or scalp conditions.

Hard water can make our fair feel dry, says experts.

“Hard water can also affect your hair colour, causing dyes to fade quicker and adding brassiness to your hair.

“Other elements such as chloride, fluoride and heavy metals like nickel and lead can also dry out your hair, take away shine and leave residue on the scalp. Large amounts of sodium fluoride can also inflame our scalp, making it more prone to flakiness and irritation.

“Soft water contains fewer minerals and more sodium than hard water and causes less damage to your hair and scalp. It’s worth noting that soft water may leave fine hair in particular feeling slightly limp after a wash but this can be improved when styling your hair after washing.

To work out which area of the UK has the best water for hair and scalp health, Capital Hair & Beauty analysed the most recent water reports from 47 towns and cities across the UK looking at elements such as water hardness, pH levels as well as amounts of fluoride, chloride, nickel and lead.

Overall, the Welsh city of Swansea came out on top in the study.

Reportedly a soft water area (with below 60 particles of hardness dissolved in per million particles of water - PPM), Swansea has low levels of all the key minerals and metals compared to many other places, meaning residents can enjoy the best water in the UK when washing their hair.

With soft water, a 7.37 pH, and low levels of metals, Manchester came in second in the rankings. Joining Mancs close to the top was Liverpool, Bradford, and Warrington.

Best water areas for hair care

1. Swansea

2. Manchester

3. Liverpool

4. Bradford

5. Warrington

6. Sheffield

7. Glasgow

8. Blackpool

9. Durham

When it comes to the worst water for hair and scalp health, the study found that Chelmsford came in at the bottom of the rankings.

Due to having hard water and high levels of chloride (66.12 mg per litre), Chelmsford residents may be more likely to struggle with maintaining good hair condition due to their local water.

Worst water areas for hair care

1. Chelmsford

2. Norwich

3. London

4. Bristol

5. Northampton

6. Bath

7. Plymouth

8. Leicester

9. Newcastle

10. Southampton

This was followed by Norwich and London, both areas have been rated as “very hard” when looking at water hardness and featured relatively higher rates of chloride (64.2 and 44 mg per litre, respectively) according to the data from their local water providers.

Overall, cities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all found to have soft water, with Scottish cities claiming 7th and 10th place in the best water lists.

Meanwhile the English cities and towns in the study had much more variety when looking at water hardness

When it came to areas with the hardest water, the study found that four UK cities qualified for this rating, with over 276 particles of hardness in their water.

Very hard water cities (over 276 PPM):

London

Norwich

Oxford

Southampton

What can you do if you live in an area with ‘bad’ water?

“If you find yourself in a hard water area, there are certain products that are designed specifically to clean the hair and scalp of any film or mineral buildup,” said Karen.

“For example, L'Oreal’s Metal Detox range is specially formulated to remove the build-up of minerals and chlorine from hair, making it an ideal solution for those have been experiencing the negative effects of hard water on their hair.

“You could also try adding a water softener shower head attachment, which have filters to help tackle the issue.”