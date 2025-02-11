BKFC sells out Newcastle Arena as fastest growing promotion in the world rolls into Toon

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) once again brought a memorable night of action to Newcastle on Saturday, as a packed-out Walker Activity Dome watched Karl Thompson claim the British Cruiserweight belt in an exciting first-round stoppage win over Rob Boardman. Despite getting put down himself at the start of the first round, Thompson bounced back by stopping Boardman within two minutes, proving that he is a real force within the division.

In the co-main event, local favorite Pic Jardine drew the loudest cheer of the night as he entered the ring - and he did not disappoint the Northeast crowd. He delivered a dominant unanimous decision win over Tony Shields, with his fitness levels proving too much for his opponent. Two judges scored it 49-46, while the third had it a 50-45 shutout for the middleweight fighter.

Potentially the standout performance of the night came from debutant Joe Lister, who, despite suffering a bad cut to his eye early on, displayed the elite amateur boxing skills that earned him a national title, stopping John Ferguson in the first round.

The card also made history as the Comby brothers fought on the same BKFC event for the first time. Adding to the evening’s highlights, Jan Sulecki took centre stage after his fight to propose to his partner in the crowd, giving the fans something completely different to cheer about.

BKFC’s UK COO, Marc Ramsden, reflected on another massive night for the promotion, saying: “After another sell-out show in Newcastle, firstly we want to thank all the fighters for putting on a brilliant night, and the fans for providing an incredible atmosphere. Our plan is to keep going from strength to strength and sell out bigger arenas for the fans across the whole of the UK. We are looking forward to our next big show in Manchester on March 29th!”