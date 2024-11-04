Black Friday broadband deals: Six top tips for Londoners

With Black Friday just around the corner, many Londoners are gearing up for broadband deals that promise faster speeds and lower monthly bills. But don’t be fooled by flashy offers, it may look like a bargain but it could be hiding sneaky fees, outdated technology, or subpar service.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before you fork out, follow these six tips from G.Network to help you sift through and find a broadband deal that will work best for you.

Most Popular

1. Shop around early

Black Friday is packed with limited-time offers, so start your research now to avoid being pressured into a quick decision. Beginning your search early lets you compare options so you’re better prepared when the deals flood in. G.Network, for example, is getting ahead of the game by launching its £17-per-month Superfast broadband offer (150Mb speeds) from November 1st through December 3rd—giving you a full month to lock in a deal before the Black Friday rush.

User (UGC) Submitted

2. Look at new options – switching can pay off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a high-cost city like London, over a third (33%) of residents are considering changing broadband providers, with many citing high monthly fees as the main reason. Black Friday is a prime opportunity to explore new providers who may offer better rates and added benefits. The introduction of ‘One Touch Switch’ also makes switching easier than ever, as your new provider handles the entire transfer.

3. Look beyond the discounted price

It’s easy to be drawn in by low monthly rates, but hidden costs can turn your savings into extra expenses. Before committing, make sure to review any installation fees, equipment delivery charges, or extra add-ons that may be hidden in the small print. Some contracts also allow for in-contract price hikes, which could raise your monthly bill unexpectedly. While Ofcom is working on new disclosure rules for 2025, shoppers need to stay vigilant.

4. Consider local options – national brands aren’t always better

The largest providers might promise big Black Friday discounts but don’t overlook local broadband companies that often offer a more personalised experience. London-based providers are familiar with the needs of local areas and tend to have a quicker response time if service issues arise. Local companies are often smaller, making them more accountable and motivated to keep their London customers happy.

5. Demand full fibre for reliable speeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In today’s remote-work-driven world, broadband speed and reliability are must-haves. Many discounted broadband deals still rely on old copper wiring, which can slow down speeds and affect your connection’s stability. Always check if the provider uses full-fibre (FTTP) to deliver high-speed internet straight to your home. G.Network offers FTTP across London, ensuring the fast, dependable speeds necessary for work and play in the city.

6. Check customer service quality

A low-cost, high-speed deal sounds great—until something goes wrong, and customer service leaves you hanging. Poor customer support can ruin even the best broadband deal, so take a moment to check reviews on sites like Trustpilot to gauge how well each provider handles issues. Surprisingly, some big-name providers score lower on service quality than you might expect, while smaller providers often earn high ratings for reliability and support.

With so many offers competing for your attention, Black Friday can feel overwhelming, but with a little planning and awareness, you can avoid the pitfalls of disappointing broadband deals. By starting your search early, comparing local options, and thoroughly checking the details, you’ll be better equipped to find a reliable, high-quality broadband deal that meets your needs without any nasty surprises. This Black Friday, shop smart and find the broadband plan that will keep you connected to the best of London.