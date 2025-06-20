Blinded by the lights… dazzling sun behind nearly 2,000 road crashes

UK enjoys its sunniest spring on record but the upturn in weather can be a hazard for motorists and riders.

Motorists and riders are being warned of the dangers of dazzling sun blinding their vision as the UK sees its sunniest spring on record.

The caution has been issued by a leading driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk, and follows latest official full year figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) which show there were 1,770 reported road collisions where dazzling sun was a contributory factor in vision affected by external factors.

In fact, sun was the leading cause of reported road collisions where vision was affected by external factors, ahead of hazards such as rain, sleet, snow or fog, vehicle blind spots, road layout such as bend, winding road or hill crest, plus dirty visor or windscreen, such as being scratched or frosted.

Meanwhile, provisional figures from the Met Office show that 2025 is the UK's sunniest spring on record with 630 hours of recorded sunshine between 1 March and 27 May.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "If spring is anything to go by, then summer looks set to be bathed in sunshine."

"While this is great for tourism and spending time outside, it can be less enjoyable when on the road, especially if the sun is low down near the horizon, which can dazzle drivers and riders."

Advice on staying safe when driving or riding in dazzling sun include travelling at a sensible speed and allowing plenty of distance to the vehicle in front.

It's also advisable for motorists to use the sun visor to block out any rays, while for many a pair of good quality sunglasses will help eyes adjust to changes in brightness.

A clear windscreen or visor is also important so that visibility isn't impaired, plus for motorists to check there's plenty of washer fluid.

Dan added: "Drivers and riders can't afford to relax in the spring and summer months just because it's sunny."

"Some easy precautions, before heading off on a journey and while on the road, can help motorists and riders stay safe and arrive at their destination ready to enjoy the sun in all its glory."

