Blooming success for HC-One’s Gardens in Bloom competition winners

This year HC-One’s annual Gardens in Bloom competition saw 51 outstanding and impressive creations submitted from its care homes across the UK.

HC-One care homes had the golden opportunity of impressing guest judge, Rachel de Thame, who is a much-loved and celebrated green thumbed gardener, television presenter and writer.

Rachel thoroughly enjoyed reviewing HC-One care homes’ garden project entries for the Gardens in Bloom competition and seeing green fingered residents and colleagues join forces with their communities by getting creative in transforming and bringing their blossoming garden visions to life.

Gardening is actively promoted amongst HC-One care homes as it has a number of wellbeing benefits including providing an opportunity to boost relationships with the local community.

Rachel de Thame, staff and residents at Appleton Lodge Care Home - Overall winners

Gardening is also therapeutic, and time spent outdoors can significantly improve the mental and physical health of residents. This year there were no set categories, which allowed homes to be creative with their garden, including creating a new fruit or vegetable patch, flower beds/boxes and wildflower gardens, creating dementia and sensory gardens or supporting local wildlife by creating bug hotels to attract and shelter insects.

The freedom of the competition enabled homes to create a garden that best suits residents’ goals and interests. Six regional winners were announced across England, Scotland and Wales receiving a hamper of garden related prizes for the homes to enjoy. A £300 voucher was also awarded to the overall winner from one of HC-One’s suppliers, Real Trade Supplies, who supply HC-One care homes with a range of gardening and landscaping equipment, to spend on items of their choosing. The winners of this year’s Gardens in Bloom competition were:

· Scotland: The Beeches (Dunfermline, Fife)

· North East: Victoria House (Stockton-on-Tees)

· North West: Appleton Lodge (Stockport, Cheshire)

· Midlands: Lime Trees (Shrewsbury)

· South: Adelaide House (Walton-on-Thames, Surrey)

· Bonus bloom finalist: Kirkwood Court (Kenton, Newcastle upon Tyne)

Winners provided plenty of information, giving as much detail as possible to provide Rachel with a good understanding on their garden. They were selected after meeting the judging criteria, which included a demonstrated passion and effort towards community engagement and sustainable gardening practices. Rachel de Thame, HC-One’s Gardens in Bloom competition guest judge, stated: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a guest judge in this year’s HC-One Garden in Bloom competition and it was my pleasure to review the entries submitted by HC-One care homes. There was such a high volume and standard of entries. Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to the winners.” The overall winner of this year’s Gardens in Bloom competition selected by celebrity guest judge, Rachel de Thame, who visited the winning home on Wednesday 4th September was Appleton Lodge Care Home. Appleton Lodge’s entry was selected as the overall winner due to their arboretum of flowers, plants, and vegetables. The home even hosted their own sunflower growing competition.

Kay Eadsforth, Home Manager at Appleton Lodge Care Home said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Rachel as the overall winner of this year’s Gardens in Bloom competition. Our colleagues and residents thoroughly enjoyed transforming our garden area and I’m delighted to see their hard work to enhance the outdoor areas of our care home for visitors and our residents to enjoy all year round has been recognised.” James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer at HC-One, commented: “Well done to all our residents and colleagues who participated in this year’s Gardens in Bloom competition. The number of submissions received was overwhelming and everyone was very impressed with the efforts and transformations that we saw. Congratulations to all our winners!”

Julian Barsi, Director at Real Trade Supplies, who kindly donated a £300 voucher for the overall winning care home of the HC-One Gardens in Bloom Competition commented: “Real Trade Supplies have been a supplier to HC-One care homes for a number of years. There is a great trading relationship between both companies, so we are delighted to have had the opportunity to support such a great event for the HC-One Gardens in Bloom Competition.

“We will be supporting the competition by donating a £300 voucher to the lucky winner, to choose from our extensive product range. Congratulations to the winner!”

HC-One has had a great success with this year’s Gardens in Bloom competition and look forward to running the Gardens in Bloom competition in subsequent years to come.