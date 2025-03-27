Blue Marine Foundation offers hundreds of UK schools a unique opportunity to receive free tickets to Ocean with David Attenborough

Ocean conservation charity Blue Marine Foundation is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for schools across the UK to enter a ballot to receive 15 free tickets each to the Future Generations’ Premiere of Ocean with David Attenborough on May 6 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, London.

Thanks to generous support from UBS and players of People’s Postcode Lottery, up to 600 tickets to this exclusive premiere are up for grabs, giving pupils and school staff the chance to watch David Attenborough’s latest film before its global cinema release from May 8, which is Attenborough’s 99th birthday.

David Attenborough says: “Over the last 100 years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health. This could be the moment of change.”

As one of the world’s leading ocean conservation charities, Blue Marine is committed to raising awareness about the urgent need to protect our seas. Presented by Altitude and National Geographic, Ocean with David Attenborough, a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios production, underscores the ocean’s vital role in sustaining life and calls for immediate action to safeguard marine ecosystems.

Colin Butfield, Film Director at Open Planet Studios, says: “This film journeys through 100 years of incredible ocean discoveries. It reveals how the ocean has shaped our world and why our future is intertwined with the health of our ocean. We hope these remarkable stories will inspire the next generation to look beyond the shore and beneath the waves. I can’t think of a more appropriate first screening for this film than sharing it with an audience of young people from across the UK at this special event.”

Through stunning imagery and powerful storytelling, the documentary reveals never-before-seen marine environments, from vibrant coral reefs to the vast open ocean. It highlights critical threats such as overfishing, climate change, and habitat destruction while showcasing practical solutions to restore marine life on a global scale.

How to enter the schools’ ballot

Schools can enter the free ticket ballot by completing the official application form HERE.

Application deadline: April 4

Selected schools will be notified on April 4 and must confirm attendance by April 8 to secure their tickets. Any unconfirmed tickets will be reallocated on the same day, and the newly selected schools must confirm their place by April 11.

Jo Coumbe, Communications Director of Blue Marine, says: “For too long, the ocean has been overlooked in conversations about biodiversity loss and climate change. Ocean with David Attenborough is a landmark film that proves marine protection works - for both people and planet. By giving school children this extraordinary opportunity to experience the film firsthand, we hope to ignite their passion for the ocean and empower them to be part of the movement for change.”

Blue Marine’s education impact

Blue Marine is dedicated to removing barriers to ocean education and providing equal opportunities for young people to engage in conservation. Schools attending the premiere will automatically join Blue Marine’s Education Network, gaining access to exclusive educational resources, workshops, and ocean literacy materials.

Clara Govier, Managing Director of People's Postcode Lottery,says: "Sir David Attenborough has inspired a passion for nature among generations of people around the globe. We're delighted our players, who raised more than £40 million last year for organisations working to protect the natural world, are supporting this event. It will take Sir David's message about the pressing need to do more to safeguard our environment to a whole new generation of viewers."

Tom Hall, Global Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, UBS and CEO, UBS Optimus Foundation Network, says. “At UBS, we believe in the power of education and philanthropy to drive meaningful change. Through the UBS Optimus Foundation, we are proud to support Blue Marine Foundation in their mission to protect our oceans and inspire the next generation. This exclusive screening offers a unique opportunity for young people to connect with the wonders of the marine world and understand the urgent need for conservation. By investing in awareness and education, we can help safeguard our seas for future generations”

Ocean with David Attenborough is a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios co-production, in association with All3Media International, National Geographic, and Minderoo Pictures. The film is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield and produced by Nowlan. The film is co-produced by Arksen & 10% for the Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Revive Our Ocean, and The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Ocean with David Attenborough is being released as a Global Cinema Event from May 8, inviting audiences worldwide to come together to experience Attenborough’s untold story of the ocean on the big screen. The film will debut on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

