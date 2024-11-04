Bonfire Night madness? Help little one sleeping through the noise

Bonfire Night is a much-loved calendar event for many, but for parents of light-sleeping young children, it often means an evening of restless sleep. With the endless bangs and general disruptions caused by fireworks, getting your little one to drift off—and stay asleep—can feel like a challenge.

Sealy’s sleep expert, Alison Jones, is here to share her top tips to ensure both you and your child enjoy a peaceful night, regardless of the noise outside.

Create ‘sound zones’ for ultimate quiet

Many parents are familiar with white noise, but creating sound zones around your child’s bed can elevate noise management to a whole new level. Sound-absorbing materials such as thick rugs, plush cushions, and fabric wall decor work wonders to dampen noise vibrations before they reach your little one’s sensitive ears. For an added layer of quiet, hang a soft quilt on the wall adjacent to the crib to act as a sound barrier, and place pillows on nearby shelves or other areas where noise may travel. This subtle setup transforms the space around their bed into a cosy “sound buffer,” keeping outside noises at bay.

In the UK, 62% of people wake at least once during the night, with outside noise being a common disturbance. By creating these sound zones, you not only muffle noise but also foster a softer, more insulated environment that inherently soothes your child. Think of it as building a comforting cocoon of quiet around your little one.

A firework-free bedtime routine

Fireworks typically peak between 7 and 8 pm, so start your little one’s bedtime routine an hour earlier to allow them to reach a deep sleep cycle before the loud sounds begin. Begin with a warm bath, followed by calming activities like a bedtime story. Take care to dim the lights, switch off bright lamps, and maintain a serene atmosphere. If your child associates these calming rituals with sleep, they are more likely to remain settled, even if they stir when the fireworks commence. By setting bedtime a bit earlier, you can make a significant difference on noisy nights.

Soothe with gentle pressure

Gentle, even pressure around the body has a calming effect on babies and young children, mimicking the sensation of being held or cuddled. Opt for a safe, breathable swaddle or a lightly weighted sleep sack designed for infants, which can create a snug, secure feeling that helps reduce the likelihood of startling at sudden noises. A weighted sleep sack provides a gentle, all-over sense of security, keeping your little one relaxed even when external sounds threaten their rest.

Remove any light disturbances

Children sleep best in cool, dark rooms, but even the smallest source of light can disrupt their rest on Bonfire Night. Consider adding a second layer of blackout curtains if the room isn’t pitch dark or using light-blocking adhesive strips around window edges to prevent any light from seeping through. Ensure all electronics with small lights are covered, and if you need a nightlight, choose a red-toned one, as this colour interferes the least with sleep.

If blocking out light proves challenging, a temporary towel over windows or light sources can make a considerable difference. With 42% of people waking during the night due to light or noise*, creating a dark, cool room can establish a haven of undisturbed rest, encouraging deeper, longer sleep.

If all else fails…

If nothing seems to work, and you find yourself dealing with a wide-awake little one amidst the firework fray, co-sleeping can be a comforting solution. By sharing a bed with your child in a safe and controlled manner, they may feel more secure, and the close presence of a parent can make it easier for them to settle back into sleep. A supportive, high-quality mattress is key here; Sealy’s UniCased® technology offers edge-to-edge support, creating a stable and spacious sleeping area that minimises any “rolling off” feeling for you or your little ones.

Ensure your sleep environment is safe by removing excess bedding, using lightweight, breathable materials, and keeping pets out of the bed to reduce risks. While co-sleeping may not be a long-term solution, it can be a helpful fallback on nights like Bonfire Night, offering a calming option that lets everyone finally settle down.

With these practical tips, you can help turn Bonfire Night from a dreaded evening of interrupted sleep into a restful night for both you and your little one. A little preparation goes a long way in ensuring you’re both well-rested - even as the celebrations carry on outside.